Sofia Vergara Stuns as ‘Modern Family’ Star Poses Nude for National Coffee Day

Sofia Vergara is giving fans quite the caffeine buzz in honor of National Coffee Day! The Modern Family star, 49, steamed things up for the camera with a nude photo shared to Instagram celebrating her Colombian roots. Posing in a pile of strategically arranged coffee beans, Vergara showed off her comedic side in the caption, which read simply, “Happy #nationalcoffee day All Colombian cafe.”

The America’s Got Talent judge had plenty of famous friends hyping her up in the comments, with Paris Hilton adding several flame emojis and Charlotte McKinney posting simply the overheated faces to make her point. Other fans joked, “Ain’t nobody looking at that damn coffee,” and “How is it to wake up everyday and be sofia vergara?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress, married to Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello since 2015, has also made sure to give back whenever she can, speaking about her thyroid cancer battle during the 2021 Stand Up to Cancer telecast in August. Diagnosed at just 28 after doctors felt a lump in her neck, the star, now cancer-free, educated herself with everything she could find.

“I read every book and found out everything I could about it,” she said during the telecast. Vergara was “fortunate” enough to have caught the cancer early, and thanked her family and her doctors for their support. “I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer, but I also learned that in times of crisis, we’re better together,” she said.

Vergara previously told Health in 2011 that she chose to originally keep her diagnosis a secret until after surgery and radiation treatments eliminated the cancer. “I didn’t want publicity because of that,” she explained at the time. “Having cancer is not fun. You don’t want to deal with anything else while you’re going through it.” It also inspired her to give back closer to home.

“Through the charity I sponsor, we’re building a cancer center in my hometown of Barranquilla,” she said in the 2011 interview. “I visited the cancer ward of a hospital in Colombia, and parents were just sitting on the floor while their kids were being treated. When you’re a mother and your kid is sick, you feel it yourself. I want to set up a comfortable place for parents.”