'Modern Family' Star Sofia Vergara Shares Throwback Wedding Photos on Her and Joe Manganiello's 5-Year Anniversary

✖

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are celebrating five years of marriage. After marking their six-year dating anniversary in June, the couple took to Instagram on Sunday to mark another year of love, celebrating the occasion with social media tributes and throwback photos.

In her anniversary post the Modern Family star wrote, "Feliz 5th anniversary." The caption was accompanied by a gallery of images of the day they said "I do." Among the images was a photo of the smiling couple cutting the cake, one of them locked in an embrace, and even two images of them at the altar. Alongside the images, Vergara expressed her love for her husband of five years, sharing a series of red heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

In his own post marking the special occasion, Manganiello posted a video of the couple dancing together on their wedding day to Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight." He wrote,"“Happy Fifth Anniversary mi amor. I love you so much." Both of their posts drew plenty of comments from celebrities and fans alike, and Vergara returned to social media Monday morning to reveal that she and her husband, as well as other members of their family, celebrated the day with an "anniversary family picnic."

The Modern Family alum and Manganiello's romance was sparked after they first met back in 2014 at the White House Correspondents' dinner party. Attending the event with Jess Cagle, Manganiello, speaking on Cagle's SiriusXM show in April, said that he "just could not take my eyes off" Vergara after he first spotted her at the event. Later that night, Vergara's Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson came up to him and told him, "My friend Sofia wants to come over and say hi." The rest, as they say, is history, and while in Kuaia in 2015, Manganiello "proposed to her on one knee in Spanish with the sun going down." The couple tied the knot on Nov. 22, 2015 at The Breakers Palm Beach resort in Florida surrounded by nearly 400 of their close family and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOE MANGANIELLO (@joemanganiello)

Opening up about their relationship in an August interview with PEOPLE, Manganiello that he "knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me." Manganiello, who noted that his instincts about Vergara "were right," told the outlet that both he and his wife are "the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves." He said "once you have that, you don't let go of it."