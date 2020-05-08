Sofia Vergara Sizzles in Sultry '90s Bikini With Throwback Miami Photo

While quarantine may bring out the more casual side in us all, including some of our favorite A-listers, not Sofia Vergara. She continues to remind her fans that she is quarantine goals! She's here to remind fans that she's still looking fabulous as ever, even showing followers how little she's aged over the years with throwback photos.

"#tbt The 90's Miami," she wrote alongside an old photo of herself. In the picture, the Modern Family star is wearing a black string bikini as she rocked long blonde hair. This photo is just one of many sizzling pictures she's shared throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

This isn't the first time she's shared a steamy moment from the past. In mid-April, she posted another swimsuit photo of herself from the 80s, shortly after sharing a video of herself from the 1990s, hosting a television show while wearing a string bikini. In the photo, she rocked a one-piece yellow swimsuit that earned her more than 350,000 likes from followers. Needless to say, the 47-year-old still looks just as stunning, if not more.

Something else fans have enjoyed seeing is how she and her niece, Claudia, look so much alike. Vergara posted a photo of the two wrapped in string, thong bikinis and her fans went crazy. The photo was taken at she and husband Joe Manganiello's Beverly Hills mansion enjoying a little fun in the sun.

She's been sharing a lot of outdoor moments lately of she and Manganiello while the two isolate inside their home. In one photo, she showed off her bum again while wearing a blue and white bikini with a visor. While fans didn't object to that photo, one thing that caught them off guard was the Magic Mike actor's new look. Normally, fans are use to seeing him with facial hair — and while many celebrities are letting their beards and hair grow out — Manganiello opted for clean-shaved look. Without a beard now, fans had a hard time recognizing him in the photos.

It took Vergara almost two decades of hard work in the entertainment world before she earned her breakout role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family in 2009. As a teenager, she appeared in a Latin American Pepsi commercial. this led to her hosting a TV show, and by 1999, she was racking up small parts in Hollywood shows like Baywatch and My Wife and Kids.