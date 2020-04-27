Sofia Vergara Reveals Photo of Lookalike Niece and Fans Are Doing Double-Takes

Sofia Vergara shared a throwback photo of she and her niece, Claudia, and fans are taken back with the steamy reveal. While the Modern Family star is isolating with her husband Joe Manganiello in their Beverly Hills mansion in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, she still seems to be enjoying a little fun in the sun. In the photo, she and the 27-year-old are rocking black bikinis with thong bottoms as they're both facing away from the camera, showing off their peachy behinds for all to see. "Old model from '72 and new model from '92 #alwayswinning," Vergara captioned the photo in spanish.

Several fans used emojis to express their thoughts while others applauded the ladies for their summer bodies. One person wrote, "Soooo....which is which? Nobody can tell...." while someone else echoed, "They both look like they're from 1992," according to Page Six. A week prior, Vergara shared a throwback photo of herself as a swimsuit model. In the memory she was wearing a one-piece yellow bathing suit that earned her more than 340,000 likes. In the post before that, she posted a throwback video of herself from the 1990s walking on a beach while hosting a television show in a yellow string bikini. Fans poured into the comment section on each post showing nothing but love for her.

Recently, Vergara has been sharing several moments in the sun with her Magic Mike husband. In another photo, she showed off her bum again while wearing a blue and white bikini with a visor as the gorgeous 47-year-old faces her pool. Something else that's shocking fans is Manganiello's new look. The 43-year-old usually has facial hair with a moderately thick beard, but during quarantine it appears as though he's gotten rid of it! While the two have been enjoying patio picnics, Vergara has been showing off her man's look on her Instagram that show a few photos of him without his signature look. According to ET Canada, several fans took to social media to air their thoughts on his new look.

One person wrote, "You look like Gary Busy's good looking brother here," while someone else said, "Wtf...omg I've never seen you without a beard." Other fans chimed in saying they didn't even recognize him with a clean shaved face, while some pointed out that he was laying next to bubbles, Vergara's dog.