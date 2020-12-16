Sofia Vergara Working on Female-Led 'Zorro' Reboot

✖

Sofia Vergara and her LatinWe company have signed on to produce a gender-swapped contemporary version of Zorro, according to Deadline. Joined by a team of industry power players including brother-sister duo Robert and Rebecca Rodriguez, Ben Silverman and Propagate, CBS Studios and Universal TV will produce the upcoming project.

Written by the Rodriguez siblings, the new twist on the famous tale will follow Sola Dominguez, an underground artist fighting for social justice, whose life is threatened by multiple criminal organizations after she busts the bad guys. Originally, Propagate had plans to make a reimagined Zorro TV series as part of its first-look deal with CBS Studios. The initial version was penned by Alfredo Barrios Jr. and slated at NBC.

Rebecca Rodriguez will direct and executive produce alongside Robert Rodriguez, Vergara and Luis Balaguer for LatinWe, Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Greg Lipstone and Jay Weisleder for Propagate, Geoff Clark, Eric Bromberg and John Gertz.

As two producers behind the reimagined versions of several Latino-themed projects, this is not the first time Vergara and Silverman have collaborated together. The two have produced multiple projects over the years, including ABC's Killer Women and Speak American.

Possibly best known for her turn as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the popular series Modern Family, Vergara has earned Golden Globe, Emmys, and SAG recognition. Her film credits include Madea Goes to Jail, Escape from Planet Earth, Hot Pursuit (which she also executive produced), and more. She also delivered the Spanish version of Desperate Housewives (Amas de casa desesperadas) in 2006.

Robert Rodriguez was once attached to The Mask of Zorro (starring Antonio Banderas) as director before leaving the feature film. His producing credits include the Spy Kids franchise, From Dusk till Dawn, Machete, Americanos and others. Additionally, the award-winning director recently helmed an episode of The Mandalorian for Disney+. His sister Rebecca Rodriguez's latest work can be seen in the last season of TNT's Snowpiercer starring Daveed Diggs and Showtime's The Chi.

The new series continues the journey for televised Latino tales and hopefully pushes the bar for diversity. It joins a slew of new Latino-focused stories to hit the airwaves within the last few years, such as Vida on Starz, Netflix's Gentefied and One Day at a Time.