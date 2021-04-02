Sofia Vergara Celebrates Major Victory in Longtime Legal Fight With Ex Nick Loeb

✖

Sofia Vergara had a major legal win this week in former fiancée Nick Loeb's long-running case over her frozen embryos. The Modern Family star had previously been granted a permanent injunction banning Loeb from bringing her embryos to term without her "explicit written consent" by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, but Loeb filed objections to that ruling in court.

Page Six reported Thursday that the judge had signed the final ruling in the case this week, during which "the court overruled all of [Loeb’s] final objections." In a statement, Loeb slammed the judge as being "clearly influenced by Hollywood" before plugging his new movie, Roe v. Wade, which came out Friday.

Vergara and Loeb ended their relationship in 2014, but Loeb then launched a legal battle in multiple states that would last years over two frozen embryos from the couple’s 2013 IVF treatments, asking for custody to bring them to term. Loeb has suffered losses in California and Louisiana, and in Los Angeles was banned "unilaterally bringing the Embryos to term without Vergara’s consent."

In January, a Louisiana appeals court rules that Loeb's case was a "mockery of the Louisiana legal system," as he didn't live in the state, adding in its ruling, "It is clear that Mr. Loeb blatantly engaged in forum shopping." Loeb's lawyer argued he did live in the state and vowed to appeal the ruling in the Louisiana Supreme Court. Vergara's team filed papers in February attempting to keep Loeb's Missouri-based attorney from representing him in the Louisiana case, prompting Loeb to respond in a statement to Fox News at the time, "It’s sad that Sofía, a devout Catholic, would intentionally create babies just to kill them."

A lawyer for Vergara previously addressed Loeb's outrage in 2015, saying in a statement, "Vergara has never wanted to destroy her embryos … She has always maintained that they be kept frozen, a fact of which Loeb and his counsel have always been aware, despite Loeb’s statements to the contrary."

Vergara and Loeb first dated in 2010 and got engaged in 2012. The couple was struggling to conceive children but had difficulty, causing them to undergo IVF treatment, which resulted in the frozen embryos, stored in 2013. In May of 2014, Vergara called the engagement off. After Vergara and Loeb's split, she would go on to marry husband Joe Manganiello in 2015. She is mother to a 28-year-old son, Manolo, from a previous relationship.