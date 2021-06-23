Simon Cowell Plays Terrifying Prank on Sofia Vergara on 'America's Got Talent'

America's Got Talent Season 16, Episode 4 included a brutal prank between judges Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara. Cowell enlisted the help of his favorite "comedy danger act" from Season 11 to trick Vergara, and the judges as well as the audience went along with it. Over on social media, fans were floored.

Cowell brought back Ryan Stock and Amberlynn Walker for this week's episode of America's Got Talent. Pretending to be auditioning for the new season, the duo performed a few crossbow trick shots before inviting Cowell and a reluctant Vergara up on stage. They then blindfolded Vergara and fooled her into thinking she had accidentally shot Cowell with a sharpened arrow. When Cowell revealed that it was all a prank, Vergara was clearly relieved — then furious.

There's NO WAY @sofiavergara is going to let you live this one down, @simoncowell! Not by a LONG SHOT! pic.twitter.com/Gluil0wB3e — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 23, 2021

Social media users felt for her. Many left c omments on the video saying that it was cruel to mess with the actress in that way. Many reported the palpitating conditions of their own hearts while watching as well.



America's Got Talent is now four weeks into its season, and on top of the competition, fans are looking forward to seeing how Vergara will take her revenge on Cowell. Scroll down for a look at the reactions to this heart-racing scene.