Simon Cowell Plays Terrifying Prank on Sofia Vergara on 'America's Got Talent'

By Michael Hein

America's Got Talent Season 16, Episode 4 included a brutal prank between judges Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara. Cowell enlisted the help of his favorite "comedy danger act" from Season 11 to trick Vergara, and the judges as well as the audience went along with it. Over on social media, fans were floored.

Cowell brought back Ryan Stock and Amberlynn Walker for this week's episode of America's Got Talent. Pretending to be auditioning for the new season, the duo performed a few crossbow trick shots before inviting Cowell and a reluctant Vergara up on stage. They then blindfolded Vergara and fooled her into thinking she had accidentally shot Cowell with a sharpened arrow. When Cowell revealed that it was all a prank, Vergara was clearly relieved — then furious.

Social media users felt for her. Many left c omments on the video saying that it was cruel to mess with the actress in that way. Many reported the palpitating conditions of their own hearts while watching as well.

America's Got Talent is now four weeks into its season, and on top of the competition, fans are looking forward to seeing how Vergara will take her revenge on Cowell. Scroll down for a look at the reactions to this heart-racing scene.

Poker Face

Some users thought that they would have seen through the prank if they were in Vergara's place. They believed Cowell's nervous smile was a dead giveaway.

prevnext

Vergara's Reaction

Fans related to Vergara's stunned reaction, many saying they thought it was authentic because it was so subdued. They imagined they would have a similar response in her position.

prevnext

Staged

Others felt the complete opposite, believing that Vergara was in on the prank from the beginning.

prevnext

Danger

Fans also believed there was still a "danger" present in this prank — namely that Vergara would have a heart attack upon seeing Cowell on the ground. Others were more worried about her lashing out at the two daredevils.

prevnext

Non-Fans

This segment went viral on social media, drawing in many people who said that they otherwise ignored AGT.

prevnext

Sympathy

Some fans of AGT are simply not fans of pranks, and they felt bad for Vergara for being the unwitting butt of the joke. Some hoped that her threat of "revenge" wouldn't come to pass.

prevnext
0comments

On Purpose

Finally, some fans joked that Vergara would not have been upset if Cowell really had been heart, believing that the two have a tense relationship behind the scenes. America's Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can stream it now on Peacock, with a free trial here for new users.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
prev
Start the Conversation

of