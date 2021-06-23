Simon Cowell Plays Terrifying Prank on Sofia Vergara on 'America's Got Talent'
America's Got Talent Season 16, Episode 4 included a brutal prank between judges Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara. Cowell enlisted the help of his favorite "comedy danger act" from Season 11 to trick Vergara, and the judges as well as the audience went along with it. Over on social media, fans were floored.
Cowell brought back Ryan Stock and Amberlynn Walker for this week's episode of America's Got Talent. Pretending to be auditioning for the new season, the duo performed a few crossbow trick shots before inviting Cowell and a reluctant Vergara up on stage. They then blindfolded Vergara and fooled her into thinking she had accidentally shot Cowell with a sharpened arrow. When Cowell revealed that it was all a prank, Vergara was clearly relieved — then furious.
There's NO WAY @sofiavergara is going to let you live this one down, @simoncowell! Not by a LONG SHOT! pic.twitter.com/Gluil0wB3e— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 23, 2021
Social media users felt for her. Many left c omments on the video saying that it was cruel to mess with the actress in that way. Many reported the palpitating conditions of their own hearts while watching as well.
America's Got Talent is now four weeks into its season, and on top of the competition, fans are looking forward to seeing how Vergara will take her revenge on Cowell. Scroll down for a look at the reactions to this heart-racing scene.
Poker Face
Simon has a terrible poker face 😂😂😂😂 he was smiling the whole act. He never smiles https://t.co/DgPrSsE49b— ✨ (@classix4026) June 23, 2021
Some users thought that they would have seen through the prank if they were in Vergara's place. They believed Cowell's nervous smile was a dead giveaway.
Vergara's Reaction
She didn’t even look that shook when it happened she was like “damn that’s crazy” 😂 https://t.co/RYWx5XOQ4f— goat (@TheMarkKnight_) June 23, 2021
Fans related to Vergara's stunned reaction, many saying they thought it was authentic because it was so subdued. They imagined they would have a similar response in her position.
Staged
I felt like she knew this would happen? Such a cool idea was hoping for a better reaction lol.— Karim Jovian (@KJovian) June 23, 2021
There is NO way she wasn’t in on this “prank”— Rick ⚡️ (@ShmoopToThrill) June 23, 2021
Honestly a very lame segment. Nobody is going to blindly shoot a crossbow at another person. (Aside from act)
Others felt the complete opposite, believing that Vergara was in on the prank from the beginning.
Danger
Simon after realizing Sofia nearly had a heart attack and threw hands with the lady who set up the shot: pic.twitter.com/8zCIy2NMWu— MellifluousMemos (@MellifluousMemo) June 23, 2021
Fans also believed there was still a "danger" present in this prank — namely that Vergara would have a heart attack upon seeing Cowell on the ground. Others were more worried about her lashing out at the two daredevils.
Non-Fans
I don't watch this show but THIS is all I ever needed to see ... https://t.co/SQTLpG57LQ— Cine in the City (they/them) (@CineInTheCity) June 23, 2021
This segment went viral on social media, drawing in many people who said that they otherwise ignored AGT.
Sympathy
I felt bad for her She was scared she hurt him. Shoving the lady was pure instinct.— just another account (@3_call_me_mama) June 23, 2021
This is not funny. The initial horror Sophia felt is just as real as if it actually happened. The trauma is real. https://t.co/OuV76RCrxv— Tabby Lavalamp (@TabbyLavalamp) June 23, 2021
Some fans of AGT are simply not fans of pranks, and they felt bad for Vergara for being the unwitting butt of the joke. Some hoped that her threat of "revenge" wouldn't come to pass.
On Purpose
Pls… you KNOW she actually wanted to aim and end him. She was giving me “oh he passed away? Awww…. Aww… ok” https://t.co/9VjFVQkOS2— Izzy🏳️🌈 (@MirsanIsaac) June 23, 2021
Finally, some fans joked that Vergara would not have been upset if Cowell really had been heart, believing that the two have a tense relationship behind the scenes. America's Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can stream it now on Peacock, with a free trial here for new users.