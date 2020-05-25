Sofia Vergara and Niece Claudia Pose Together While Attending Zoom Wedding

Sofia Vergara and her niece Claudia Vergara have been making headlines during the coronavirus pandemic for their steamy swimsuit shots, but this time the two are catching attention for attending a virtual wedding. The Modern Family actress congratulated some of her family members on their special day by showing a wedding shot, as well as, others who attended the cyber celebration. "Congratulations Lulu y Nando!!! Family zoom wedding," she captioned the collage of photos and in each one, she and her niece can be seen sitting side by side.

Since the two have been quarantining amid the pandemic, they've shared several shots together and fans can't seem to look past how much they look alike. Although the two might have an age difference, they look more like sisters of the same age than anything! In a swimsuit selfie that Caludia posted to Instagram, followers couldn't get over how she looked identical to Vergara. In the boomerang, she can be seen wearing a black, strappy one-piece as she enjoys the sun rays while laying in a hammock. Her hair was styled similarly to how Vergara does hers with a part in the middle and brunette locks on full display.

Vergara also shared a rather revealing photo of the two to her Instagram account that showed each of the ladies wearing a black two-piece swimsuit while being photographed from the back. Their curves were highlighted in the photo as they both leaned over a railing at Vergara's Beverly Hills mansion. The cheeky image caught the attention of many, once again claiming the two look so much alike. While staying at home, Vergara has also been sharing lots of sweet memories she and husband Joe Manganiello have been making in their backyard with picnics and cookouts.

While Vergara and her family members have been staying in and keeping to themselves in their efforts to flatten the curve, that hasn't been the case for everyone participating in the Memorial Day holiday as large crowds have gathered without making efforts to practice social distancing. Beaches along the Florida coastline have attracted crowds much larger than some would hope to see as states across the board are just now trying to safely re-open business establishments. "We really want to be clear all the time that social distancing is absolutely critical." Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force said on ABC's This Week according to PBS.