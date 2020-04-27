Sofia Vergara Posts Posterior Pic of Niece Claudia as She and Hubby Joe Manganiello Have Pool Day

✖

Sofia Vergara and her family are not letting social distancing spoil their fun in the sun. Over the weekend, the Modern Family star posted several photos of her "patio picnic" and other pool days with her husband, Joe Manganiello, their dog, and her niece. Many fans commented with envy for Vergara's home set-up during quarantine.

Vergara was able to enjoy the weather while avoiding the crowds this weekend, as she revealed to her Instagram followers. On Saturday, she was out for a "patio picnic" with her husband and their dog. She sported a blue bikini while her husband wore a tank top and patterned swim trunks, and they ate an impressive layout of snacks on a blanket spread out in the grass. She tagged her niece, model Claudia Vergara, her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, showing that they were not keeping the good times all to themselves, either.

View this post on Instagram Patio picnic👙🧀🥖🍹 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 25, 2020 at 4:55pm PDT

Vergara posted more photos throughout the weekend, including at least one outfit change. Fans got to see the elaborate barbecue in their outdoor kitchen, and later, a shot of Vergara and her niece in black bikinis, leaning over a railing to see something down below. She wrote: "Modelo viejo del 72 y modelo nuevo del 92," or: "Old model from '72 and new model from '92" with laughing emojis.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Claudia is the daughter of Vergara's late brother, Rafael Vergara. The 27-year-old seems to be spending a lot of time at her aunt's house, based on their Instagram activity, so it may be that she is waiting out quarantine there in general.

Vergara's family members posted their own pictures from throughout the day as well, proving that quarantine is not so bad with family gathered together and a few creature comforts. Many commenters expressed their envy of the pool and the patio, especially in California this weekend, where a heat wave drove people to the beach despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Vergara is fresh off the series finale of Modern Family, where she was the star for 11 years. The sitcom wrapped up earlier this month with an extra-long final episode and then an equally long behind-the-scenes special. Like the other stars in the ensemble, Vergara made it clear how much the show has meant to her and how much she will miss it.

Since then, the only new project on Vergara's slate is an animiated feature called Koati, which is currently in production, according to IMDb. With Vergara's star power, however, it is only a matter of time before she is back in the mainstream.