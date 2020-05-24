Sofia Vergara Celebrates Memorial Day Weekend With Swimsuit Photos

✖

Sofia Vergara is celebrating Memorial Day weekend in style! The Modern Family actress shared a pair of swimsuit-clad snaps on Instagram Saturday, and she seems to be making the most of the long weekend. Numerous parts of the U.S. are still under stay at home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, and even where things are open many are opting to stay at home. Vergara, 47, seems to be among the homebodies, being as she has shared numerous snaps enjoying time at home with her family, including husband Joe Manganiello.

She went solo for this duo of uploads, each of which features the actress, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in all 11 seasons of Modern Family, posing in a green one-piece swimsuit. In the first, Vergara lounges on a pink float in the middle of a pool. She is relaxing while reading a book, Alex Michaelides' 2019 release The Silent Patient.

View this post on Instagram Happy Memorial Day weekend!! 🌞💦 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 23, 2020 at 12:35pm PDT

In the second post, Vergara shows off two more poses in her swimwear. The first shows her leaning against a column on a patio space. The second shows her in the same area, but laying out on her stomach. She gazes into the camera with a line of trees behind her.

Fans will also notice another unexpected accessory in the images: glasses. Vergara models some select eyewear, as she has in several of her recent posts. The glasses are a selection from Vergara's new Foster Grant collection. The line, known as "Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant," was unveiled on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram Feels like🌞🌞🌞 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 23, 2020 at 1:31pm PDT

"I have loved creating my eyewear collection with Foster Grant. Not only does the brand have such a rich heritage and solid commitment to giving back to those in need, but they were fun to work with while bringing my ideas to life," Vergara said of the collection, via a press release. She went on to note that she wears reading glasses, hence why she was wearing the eyewear as she read The Silent Patient in the pool. The America's Got Talent judge also noted that she's been "home reading so much more" due to the pandemic. She also discussed how she hoped her collection helped "women to not just to see, but to see beautifully," referring to the line's fashionable styles. The line is available through Foster Grant, Readers.com and Walmart.