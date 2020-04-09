‘Modern Family’ Series Finale: Viewers are Left Emotional Over the Show’s Ending

After 11 seasons full of touching moments and, of course, plenty of laughs, Modern Family has come to an end. The ABC series, which originally debuted in 2009, aired its series finale on Wednesday, which featured the Dunphy, Pritchett, and Tucker families in all of their hilarious glory. Naturally, since fans have been following along with the comedy series for over a decade now, many were saddened to see the show come to an end, and they expressed their emotions about this major television sign-off on Twitter.

“I hope people will forgive us for breaking character a bit, because it was actually a little tricky to delineate,” Ty Burrell, who plays Phil Dunphy, told Entertainment Weekly about the emotions that the cast experienced while filming the finale. The last episode of Modern Family was reportedly filmed in late February. “[The finale] really has to do with that feeling that this chapter of this family is over. This magical period in their lives won’t be the same anymore, and people are wrestling with a lot of the same feelings we were wrestling with.”

Many fans can likely relate to Burrell’s sentiments, as, like the cast, viewers were emotional over having to say goodbye to the show that they’ve loved for so many years. Following the series finale, many of those very fans expressed just how much they’ll miss the Dunphy, Tucker, and Pritchett families.

So Emotional

wow this #ModernFamily finale got so emotional so fast. i’ll miss them — alex🥰 (@biwwie_iwish) April 9, 2020

Fans were, understandably, emotional while watching the Modern Family series finale. Considering that it was the final episode of the show, it’s easy to see why it got “emotional so fast,” as one fan noted.

Cue The Tears

HI I’M UGLY CRYING. 😭😭😭😭 That porch light though… #ModernFamily — Sara (@TNCoverGirl) April 9, 2020

Some viewers were so sad to say goodbye to Modern Family that it even set off a dose of “ugly crying.”

Family Forever

So emotional😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ I cant believe it’s almost over! I wish I could give y’all a hug!! #ModernFamily #modernfamilyforever — Abby_Lundquist5 (@ALundquist5) April 9, 2020

One fan responded to the official Modern Family Twitter account to say that they just wanted to give the fam a hug. And the feeling was definitely mutual.

Thank You

I am 😭😭😭 right now. Thank you for all the laughter. #ModernFamily — Gladiator Evelyn Rivera Zayas Ex-Republican (@rvp062007) April 9, 2020

Many on Twitter couldn’t help but thank Modern Family for providing them with 11 seasons full of love and laughter. Of course, they sent their message along with some tearful emojis.

A Fantastic Run

Can’t believe it’s over. What a show and what a run. #ModernFamily @ModernFam — Trey Slowik (@TreySlowik) April 9, 2020

Another fan took to Twitter to applaud the show on an amazing run. They also couldn’t believe that the series had come to an end.

A Longtime Viewer Spoke Out

#ModernFamily was a great show for many years and it’s sad to see it come to an end #ModernFamilyFinale — Cal Rankin III (@jcrankin3) April 9, 2020

Since Modern Family has been on for 11 seasons now, the show had many dedicated viewers who turned into all of the fam’s antics. Because of that reason, it made it hard for many to say goodbye to the show.

A Perfect Ending

Watched this show for many years! Really enjoyed tonight’s series finale of @ModernFam Nice way to end the series, thanks for the laughs over the years! #ModernFamily #ModernFamilyFinale https://t.co/jpk8gPHTy0 — Robert Jordan (@rjordanbvt) April 9, 2020

Judging by the number of responses from viewers online, there were many who enjoyed the Modern Family series finale. As one user wrote, it was such a “nice way to end the series.”