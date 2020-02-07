Sofia Richie Unfollows Scott Disick’s Ex Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

Not-so-friendly exes? Thursday, Sofia Richie unfollowed boyfriend Scott Disick‘s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, on Instagram just five months after she extended the virtual olive branch. The day after the social media activity was picked up by Us Weekly, Richie refollowed Kardashian, however, the Poosh founder has never followed her back.

Richie’s Instagram move came just two days after she told Entertainment Tonight that she will not appearing on the upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18 as she pursues a new career.

“I want to get into acting!” she told the outlet. “Great things are happening and I’m really excited about it.”

Richie continued, “I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon. The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it.”

Kardashian and Richie seemed to have developed a close relationship since Disick and the model began dating in 2017, with the trio even vacationing together on behalf of the former KUWTK couple’s three kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

In a June 2019 episode of the E! reality show, Karadashian explained that she didn’t want to “miss out” on any memories being made with her kids, saying of Richie, “She’s easy to be around. She’s not causing [drama].”

“The trip was really fun and easy,” she added to the camera. “I know we don’t have to travel together, and I don’t think we’ll take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward. I feel like we are doing our best to make everything feel super normal for the kids.”

Having experience her own parents splitting up, Kardashian explained she was willing to give her all when it came to co-parenting.

“I know with my parents, as soon as everyone got along, life was so much easier,” she said. “It felt like everyone was happy. So as long as everyone’s OK with it, I think it’s amazing we all get to travel together.”

Photo credit: Getty / Dana Pleasant