Soap Opera Star Died of Blunt Force Traumatic Head Injury: Details on ‘All My Children’ Actress Esta TerBlanche’s Passing

Six months after the shocking death of All My Children star Esta TerBlanche, medical examiners have revealed the soap actress died from a brain hemorrhage following an accidental fall at her Los Angeles home. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner confirmed that TerBlanche, 51, suffered an intracranial hemorrhage caused by “blunt force traumatic head injury likely due to a ground-level fall.” The death has been officially ruled accidental.

An intracranial hemorrhage, commonly known as a “brain bleed,” occurs when blood accumulates between the brain and skull, restricting oxygen flow to the brain. This type of stroke can cause severe complications, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

TerBlanche was discovered unresponsive at her residence on July 19, 2024, where paramedics pronounced her dead at 11:10 a.m. While the initial examination was completed July 22, the official cause wasn’t certified until Jan. 29, 2025. The medical examiner noted she had a history of asthma and expects to complete the full report by the end of February.

TerBlanche rose to fame portraying Hungarian princess Gillian Andrassy on All My Children from 1997 to 2001. After her character was killed by a gunshot wound, she made a final appearance as Gillian’s ghost in 2011. Before her Hollywood breakthrough, she was crowned Miss Teen South Africa in 1991 and starred in several South African productions, including hosting K-T.V. in the early 1990s.

Her manager, Anne Spoliansky, remembered TerBlanche’s compassionate nature in a statement to People: “She cared so deeply for all people and animals. She had squirrels she fed and looked after daily, her two cats and recent kittens that she cared for as her own children.” The actress had recently expressed interest in returning to acting, telling Soap Opera Digest shortly before her death, “It’s definitely something I would like to get back into.”

Beyond All My Children, TerBlanche’s credits included roles in Spin City, Egoli: Place of Gold, and The Syndicate, as well as the short film Germination. Her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, told The L.A. Times she was “heartbroken” about her client’s passing, adding, “She was and always will be a beautiful soul who I will miss every day. I am proud to have known her and call her not only a client but a friend.”

TerBlanche was married to André Kock from 1997 to 2008. She was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, joining numerous Hollywood legends, including Bette Davis, Paul Walker, and Michael Jackson. She is survived by her father, sister, ex-husband, and goddaughter Barbie Ashley.