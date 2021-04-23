Snoop Dogg's Latest Song Lyrics Tease He Smoked Pot With President Obama

✖

Snoop Dogg just dropped a new album, From Tha Streets 2 The Suites, and fans have been curious about some lyrics on one song wherein he teases that he smoked pot with President Obama. In the song, titled "Gang Signs," Snoop raps: "Still sippin’ gin and juice while I’m smoking marijuana / I bet you never blew with Obama." Fox News reports that it reached out to the Obama's for comment on the lyric, but the former First Couple did not immediately respond.

It's highly likely that Snoop is just being facetious, or using creative license to make the song more tantalizing. One thing he has admitted to in the past in smoking weed in the White House, during the Obama administration, which could be what the iconic rapper is referring to. During a past episode of his online show GNN: The Double G News Network, Snoop had late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel on and revealed details of his White House smoke session.

"Have you ever smoked at the White House?" Kimmel asked, to which Snoop replied, "Not in the White House — but in the bathroom. Because I said, 'May I use the bathroom for a second?' and they said, 'What are you going to do? No. 1 or No. 2?' I said, ‘No. 2.'" He then explained that he regularly lights up with using the restroom and stated that he made this clear to the White House staff. "So I said, 'Look, when I do the No. 2, I usually, you know, have a cigarette or I light something to get the aroma right."

Back in 2018, former White House Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes put out a book titled, The World as It Is: A Memoir of the Obama White House, and in it he claimed that President Obama considered decriminalizing marijuana in 2016. Obama even alluded to it himself in an interview with Rolling Stone that same year. During the "exit interview," Obama clarified his stance on drug use, but the case that marijuana should be handled differently than illegal narcotics.

"Look, I’ve been very clear about my belief that we should try to discourage substance abuse," the former president said. "And I am not somebody who believes that legalization is a panacea. But I do believe that treating this as a public-health issue, the same way we do with cigarettes or alcohol, is the much smarter way to deal with it." As of now, Marijuana is not nationally decriminalized, but it is in some states.