Jimmy Kimmel Uses N-Word in Resurfaced Snoop Dogg Parody

Jimmy Kimmel is under fire after for a resurfaced song imitating Snoop Dogg in which he says the N-word has come to light. The song was made back in 1996 for a Christmas album, with Kimmel admitting years ago that he used the N-word in that song several times. During a 2013 podcast recently obtained by Fox News, Kimmel admitted to saying the word, and also acknowledged that he changed his voice to sound similar to what podcast host Adam Carolla called a "crazy black voice."

The Christmas album titled A Family Christmas In Your A— came from the Kevin & Bean radio show that aired on KROQ-FM in California. Fox News obtained the track to Kimmel's song titled "Christmastime in the LBC" which includes the lyrics, "a fat n— in a sleigh giving s— away." According to the network it also says, "n— in the manger," and "I told that motherf— Santa, bring a pick for my afro." The "three wise men" were also described as "bringing gifts and s— for baby boo in the hay."

"Me and my n— down in LBC, we'll smoke that motherf— Christmas tree," the song continued. While the late-night host appears on the album cover, he's also credited as co-producer and for all "comedy material" on the album, minus a few unrelated tracks. During the podcast, Carolla said "Jimmy is doing Snoop" to which Kimmel confirmed by saying, "This is when Snoop Dogg first came out, hit the scene, and I used to imitate him by only saying, 'You know what I'm saying?'"

Someone then asked on the podcast, "Jimmy, do you only do black people?" and he responded, "I prefer them, yes." He also admitted to calling the "president of Comedy Central as George Wallace, the comedian" after he and some friends had been drinking in a New York City hotel room.

Kimmel was set to host the Emmy Awards this year but recently announced that he would be taking the summer off after a blackface controversy. He has not issued a direct apology.

Not only has this caught the attention of Kimmel's dedicated viewers, but it's caught the attention of Donald Trump Jr. After Kimmel encouraged Tom Arnold to release an alleged "N-word" tape involving President Donald Trump back in 2018, Trump Jr. is firing back. In a recent tweet, Trump Jr. wrote, "To be clear, I'm 100% against punishing comedians for jokes, even bad jokes from unfunny hack comedians like Jimmy Kimmel...but according to the left's own woke rules that @jimmykimmel wants to force others to live by, it's hard to see how @ABCNetwork allows him to keep his show."