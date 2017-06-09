Snooki Hilariously Drunk Comments On Blac Chyna’s Instagram Pic

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi posted drunk comments on Blac Chyna’s latest sexy Instagram pics, and the Jersey Shore alum seems to have a bit of a girl crush.

On Wednesday night, the mother of two took to social media to express her adoration for Chyna’s look in her skin-filled snaps from her most recent photo shoot. The images show the Rob & Chyna star posing in various spots in her house while donning a cleavage-bearing full-body romper that accentuates her hourglass shape. The pictures racked up millions of likes from the former exotic dancer’s followers, and it is evident that post turned Snooki into an adoring fan.

“Stop it with these pictures I’m drunk and turning into a lesbian thanks,” the 29-year-old reality star wrote.

After the MTV star penned the humorous comment, dozens of other social media users tagged Snooki’s Instagram handle and posted laughing emojis.

The particular image that Snooki commented on was a photo that Chyna captioned: “Never trust a big butt.”

The caption appeared to be a jab at the Kardashian/Jenner family. The model and Rob Kardashian have been in an on-again-off-again relationship for quite some time now and currently separated.

Never trust a big butt 😈 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

When Snooki isn’t gushing over Blac Chyna, she has been busy speaking out about doing a Jersey Shore reboot series. During an interview with E! News this week, Snooki said that she would be game to join the cast once again. However, she wouldn’t want to spend an extended period of time filming the show like she did when the crew partied all summer long at the beach.

When asked directly if she would take part in a reboot show, Snooki said: “Yes! But not for a long time because I have kids. Like for a week.”

The cast of Jersey Shore included: Snooki, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, DJ Pauly D, Jennifer “Jwoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick. The show followed the group of roommates and the drama the ensued as they partied at the Jersey Shore. The series ran for six seasons between 2009 to 2012.

Snooki isn’t the only former cast member that is game for a reboot show, check out the other stars that want to return to Jersey Shore.