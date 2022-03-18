‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Drops out of Space Flight

SNL star Pete Davidson was all set to board the next Blue Origin space flight, but now the comedian has dropped out. The private space company announced on Friday that the date of the flight has changed, which apparently causes a scheduling conflict for Davidson. Blue Origin added that a new sixth crew member would be announced soon.

While it’s unlikely this is the reason Davidson exited the space flight, he has been involved in a feud with Kanye West over the past few months. The Saturday Night Live cast member began dating West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, which the rapper has not responded to very well. Recently, West dropped a music video for his new song “Eazy” — which features fellow rapper The Game — and in it a claymation version of West is depicted as abducting a claymation Davidson and then driving him out to be buried up to the neck in dirt. He spreads flowers over Davidson’ head and then waters them, coming back later to pick the flowers and, seemingly, behead Davidson.

https://twitter.com/blueorigin/status/1504652822117163013?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It is somewhat unclear, but a masked real-life Kanye is seen holding a fake severed head for much of the video. In the song, Kanye references his perceived rival by rapping, “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a—.” At the end of the clip, a graphic reads, “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE’S FINE.” This is in reference to a crude nickname that Kanye has been using for Davidson.

Following the controversial music video, and West’s numerous social media jabs at Davidson, the comedian released screenshots of a text conversation between the two of them. “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us like this anymore and I’m done being quiet.” Davidson wrote, adding: “Grow the f— up.” West made a couple sarcastic comments, to which Davidson replied, “I’m in La for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b— boy and talk… You don’t scare me bro. You actions are so p— and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin your legacy on the daily.”

West made an attempt to get Davidson to meet up, but the actor stated he’d only agree to meet “privately one on one. Man to man.” Davidson then expressed concern for West’s mental and emotional health, encouraging him that “there’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be happy and at peace.” Davidson ended his message thread by stating that he’s been trying to be civil throughout West’s public meltdown, “but if you want to continue me like you have the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being nice.”