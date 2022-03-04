Pete Davidson Reportedly Has Interesting Reaction to Kanye West’s ‘Burial’ Video

Pete Davidson isn’t letting Kanye West‘s latest temper tantrum get him down. West released the music video for his new song “Eazy,” which features the rapper burying and beheading a claymation version of the comedian. West received a lot of backlash with his latest attack on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s boyfriend, but Entertainment Tonight reports that Davidson is taking it all in stride. “He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical,” an insider told ET. “He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him.”

The source explained that Davidson “is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form.” They also made It clear that West’s constant bad behavior isn’t hurting Davidson’s relationship with Kardashian. “He’s using this to grow in more ways than one including for himself and his relationship with Kim,” the source said. “He is turning all of the negativity into a positive thing.”

“Kim and Pete have grown closer from all of this, and much more than either of them expected,” the source added. This is clearly the opposite outcome that West was hoping for in the wake of increasingly unhinged pleas for reconciliation. “Pete is so understanding and has made an extreme effort to put any of his emotions aside and just be a support system for Kim during this difficult time and transition,” the source continued. “Pete has grown so much as an adult, man, public figure and partner through this process, even though he has unexpectedly been thrown in the middle of things, including Kanye’s rants and the publicity that followed.”

“Kim could not be more appreciative of Pete. They are growing astronomically as a result,” the insider said. “This has been more of a positive, growing experience for them, contrary to the negativity that surrounds the situation.”

It is clear that West’s “goal is to break Kim and Pete up and everyone sees that, including Kim and Pete,” said the source. “Kanye will never accept that she wants to fully separate herself from him and that Kim is on a totally different page.” Kardashian was legally declared single recently, while West has been seen stepping out with Chaney Jones. “It’s almost out of spite and to make Kim jealous, but Kim couldn’t care less,” the source said. “She is over it and just wants to move on. She knows Kanye is a loose cannon and at this point, nothing surprises her.”

Kardashian Is still determined to put her four children first. “She just wants to close this chapter, so she can move on in a healthy, positive and optimistic manner for the sake of her mentality, and more importantly her children,” the source said. “She wants all of them to lead a happy and balanced life, and keep their relationship with Dad as healthy as possible, and she wants this for herself and Kanye too. That has always been her goal and she is finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.”