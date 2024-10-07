'I've just been informed by my doctor that I can't perform tonight due to vocal injury,' the singer revealed as she announced the cancellation of her NYC concert.

Gracie Abrams was forced to cancel her recent The Secret of Us Tour concert. The "I Love You, I'm Sorry" singer, 25, apologized to fans after she was forced to abruptly cancel her Sunday, Oct. 6 sold-out performance at New York City's Radio City Music Hall under doctor's order due to a "vocal injury."

"Hi sweet friends, I've just been informed by my doctor that I can't perform tonight due to vocal injury," Abrams wrote on her Instagram Story. "I'm devastated and crushed to disappoint you. I know that so many of you have been lined up outside Radio City Music Hall since early morning, that others of you took time off from work and school, that many more of you have traveled far distances and that all of us were excited to be together."

Abrams, who kicked off her three-night stint at Radio Music Hall on Oct. 4 and had performed at the venue just one night prior to the cancellation, did not offer further details on her condition, though she previously opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the vocal strain she can experience while on tour. Speaking with the outlet, the singer revealed, "Sometimes I won't speak, like if I can get away with like not speaking for a day. It's funny because when you're touring, vocal rest days are really important, otherwise you'll strain and get exhausted and blow it."

Abrams has been busy with her The Secret of Us Tour, which kicked off in Portland, Oregon on Sept. 5. The tour, in support of her second album of the same name and supported by special guest Role Model, is set to wrap in Portland, Maine on Oct. 10. Her next scheduled performance is for Tuesday, October 8, in Philadelphia. It's unclear if that date will be impacted by her "vocal injury."

As for the canceled Oct. 6 show, Abrams told ticketholders that they will "announce a rescheduled date as soon as possible and all tickets will be valid for the new date. I would do anything to be there tonight – please know that. With deep love and endless regret, Gracie."

After wrapping her tour later this year, Abrams is expected to rejoin Taylor Swift as support for the second North American leg of her sold-out The Eras Tour. Abrams initially joined the "Karma" singer for over 30 shows across the U.S., telling PEOPLE back in February that "being a part of that tour in a tiny way has changed the course of my life in so many ways."