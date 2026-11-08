‘SNL’ Cold Open Features Major Surprise Political Cameo

Days after his historic midterm election win, newly elected Texas Senator James Talarico makes a surprise cameo during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

During the episode’s cold open, the SNL cast portrayed various Democratic politicians celebrating the party’s big wins during the Nov. 3 elections at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

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However, the celebration was interrupted when Trump (James Austin Johnson), JD Vance (Jeremy Culhane), and Pete Hegseth (Colin Jost) appeared.

“The Democrats never would have won without this horrible economy and terrible war,” he said. “So, in the words of Moana’s big fat friend, ‘You’re welcome.’”

Johnson then said, “They’re saying the era of Trump is over,” prompting Culhane’s Vance to declare, “And the era of Vance has just begun!”

“No, no way… who the hell was that?” Johnson’s Trump asked.

After boasting that his administration’s struggles helped the Democrats win, Johnson talked about the biggest midterm winners, using the same nicknames he’d used against them on the campaign trails.

In a hilarious surprise moment, the portrayed world leader called him “Talafreako,” Talarico appeared on stage.

“I’m the guy who’s been texting you every day asking for $5,” he declared as the audience cheered.

Johnson replied, “In this economy, who can blame you?”

“But I think, Mr. President,” Talarico continued, seemingly addressing the real President Trump. “If we can work together, we can make life better for everyday Americans.”

The newly-elected senator then shared, “It’s clear people want something new. They want something different. I’m talking, of course, about SNL’s cold opens. How many of these Trump freezers are they going to do?”

Johnson’s Trump answered, “Infinity!”

“Well, in that case, there’s only one thing to do,” Talarico replied before he and Johnson declared, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

Talarico won with 55.09% of the vote against Republican opponent Ken Paxton, flipping the seat to Democrat for the first time since 1988.