‘SNL’ Alum Blasted by Sexual Assault Accuser in Interview About Allegations

A woman has come forward filing a lawsuit against Saturday Night Live alum Horatio Sanz and NBC for sexual assault. The woman in question, who’s only been identified as Jane Doe in documents since she was underage at the time of the assault, tells The Daily Beast that her interactions with Sanz weren’t a complete secret kept hidden from other cast members and writers. In fact, she says people witnessed her on a number of occasions as Sanz’ guest at cast parties, drinking and doing drugs despite her not being of age.

“Horatio certainly is the main character here, but he didn’t abuse me in a vacuum; he abused me all over Saturday Night Live,” she tells the outlet. “I don’t know how many people knew that Horatio was sexting me regularly. I don’t know how much of our conversations happened when he was in his office at NBC, which he shared with Jimmy Fallon… But I know that I deserve to know.”

Jane, a self-professed former super fan of SNL, explains Sanz started building communication with her after she started a fan page online for the show and Jimmy Fallon. Fallon shared an office with Sanz for years. She was just 15 years old when they started their correspondence as they both reached out to thank her for her appreciation. “I knew that people from SNL were on my website,” Jane says. “I really felt as though some day, this is gonna be a career path for me. It was very important to me, I guess, to not be thought of as a little kid or a little teenager. And so it really, really profoundly messed with my psyche that in order for people at SNL to treat me like an equal, I had to be sitting there with Horatio’s arm around me.”

Jane alleges she had two sexual interactions with Sanz when she was 17 years old –– the first one took place at an SNL cast party. The second time happened shortly after. “I felt like I had been sort of groomed by Horatio into thinking that I was more mature than kids my age,” she says. “Because I was cool enough to be hanging out with all of these adults at SNL. It wasn’t long before all of my friends were SNL people that I knew online or knew from parties… And I was much younger than most of them.”

“It was such a disgusting, warped thing for him to do,” she continued. “To sort of play to my ambitions, or ego, or whatever it was, to make a child feel like they shouldn’t be attempting to seek out friendship with their peers anymore because they’re just so ‘mature’ that they should continue fostering a secret friendship with a 32-year-old adult man.”

A lawyer for Sanz has denied the accusations, despite Sanz allegedly telling Jane upon the threat of her coming forward “If you want to metoo me you have every right.”

“This individual’s claims about Horatio Sanz are categorically false… However often she repeats her ludicrous allegations or tries to rope in other high-profile names to generate media attention, they will always be false. Before filing this lawsuit anonymously, she demanded $7.5 million in exchange for her silence. We, of course, refused and will vigorously contest these totally meritless claims,” Sanz attorney, Andrew Brettler said.