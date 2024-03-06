Sinbad Speaks in First Public Appearance Since His 2020 Stroke

Beloved comedian Sinbad recently made his first public appearance since suffering a stroke in 2020. Speaking virtually to a crowd at Morehouse College in Georgia on Saturday, Sinbad, born David Adkins, greeted those in attendance for the school's A Different World HBCU College Tour event.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the event reunited cast members from the acclaimed sitcom to raise money for HBCU scholarships and promote college enrollment. Sinbad, who starred as Coach Walter Oakes in the hit series, was a surprise guest. Afterward, he took to Instagram to share about the experience in a heartfelt video.

"Man, that was so cool. A Different World going to Atlanta, going to Morehouse College and on campuses and getting a chance to be on Zoom and say something to the kids," Sinbad said. "It's wild that the kids even know who I am. That's beautiful."

"Thank you to everybody's who's been praying for me and saying good things and supporting me during this time in my life. It means a lot to me," he continued. "It means so much when I hear from y'all." The comedian went on to say that fans can "expect to see more of me soon," then asserted, "Miracles happen."

Back in November 2020, Sinbad's family revealed that he suffered a stroke and was recovering. The statement praised the comedian as a "light source of love and joy for many generations," and went on to note that family members were "faithful and optimistic" that he would eventually "bring laughter into our hearts soon."

"Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing," the statement concluded. "We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time." The last update shared in 2022 indicated that Sinbad was still in the process of learning to walk again.