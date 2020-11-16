Comedian Sinbad, 64, Recovering From Recent Stroke, Family Says

✖

Comedian and actor Sinbad is recovering from a stroke, his family shared with the Associated Press on Monday. The 64-year-old performer, born David Adkins, made a name for himself on the stand-up stage but has also appeared on A Different World and The Sinbad Show, as well as movies like Precious and Jingle All the Way.

Sinbad's family said in their statement that "it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke." They continued that the comedian is a "light source of love and joy for many generations," and that they are "faithful and optimistic" that as he begins his road to recovery that he will "bring laughter into our hearts soon."

"Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing," they concluded. "We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time." The comedian is husband to wife Meredith Adkins, whom he married in 1985 and with whom he shares two kids. The couple split briefly in 1992 but remarried in 2002.

Sinbad first appeared on Star Search in 1985, having previously served in the United States Air Force as a boom operator. In 1987, he hit it big, landing a role in A Different World, a Cosby Show spinoff. Since then, he has built an iconic career in comedy, performing in Alabama as recently as October, sharing a photo from backstage wearing a face mask to protect from the spread of COVID-19. "I want to thank Huntsville AL for coming out this weekend and letting me entertain you," he wrote at the time. "Kinda strange getting back in the saddle, but it was just what I needed at this time. Might hit a few more shows!"

In addition to performing virtually amid the early pandemic days, Sinbad has been a vocal supporter of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as well as the Black Lives Matter movement. "Watching the democratic national convention! LETS DO THIS PEOPLES!" he wrote on Instagram on Aug. 17, following up in a post of Michelle Obama, "Yes yes yes yes yes !!! We are ready we are able and we will we Will Prevail! I am with Joe! Let’s do this ... Time to vote!" Notably, the regular Instagram posts stopped on Oct. 6, and Sinbad has stayed off his social media since then.