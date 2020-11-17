Sinbad Fans Send Support After Comedian Suffers Stroke

Sinbad, beloved comedian and actor, recently suffered a stroke and fans are taking to social media to send their support out to him. In a statement issued to The AP on Monday, Sinbad's family shared the new, and added that "he is beginning his road to recovery." They added, "We are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon."

The statement also praised the legendary comedian — who's real name is David Adkins — as "a light source of love and joy for many generations." The statement concluded, "Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time." Sinbad, 64, first emerged on the stand-up scene in the late '80s/early '90s. He eventually went on to appear in the hit sitcom A Different World, and later landed his own series, The Sinbad Show. Scroll down to see all the supportive tweets Sinbad's fans are showering on him during his health crisis.