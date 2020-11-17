Sinbad Fans Send Support After Comedian Suffers Stroke
Sinbad, beloved comedian and actor, recently suffered a stroke and fans are taking to social media to send their support out to him. In a statement issued to The AP on Monday, Sinbad's family shared the new, and added that "he is beginning his road to recovery." They added, "We are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon."
The statement also praised the legendary comedian — who's real name is David Adkins — as "a light source of love and joy for many generations." The statement concluded, "Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time." Sinbad, 64, first emerged on the stand-up scene in the late '80s/early '90s. He eventually went on to appear in the hit sitcom A Different World, and later landed his own series, The Sinbad Show. Scroll down to see all the supportive tweets Sinbad's fans are showering on him during his health crisis.
November 17, 2020
If Shazaam granted me three wishes, I'd use one to wish that Sinbad fully recovers from this stroke. (Get well soon, @sinbadbad!) pic.twitter.com/HeyNKsAXMS— Chris Crosby🧢 (@chriscrosby) November 16, 2020
Sinbad's career exploded in the mid 90's, with the comedian landing lead roles in hilarious family films like Houseguest, opposite the late Phil Hartman. He also starred in First Kid, wherein he played a secret service agent in charge of protecting the U.S. President's son.
SENDING LOVE TO THE LEGEND— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) November 16, 2020
Sinbad's most successful film would likely be the hit holiday classic, Jingle All The Way, which he starred in with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Hartman. In the film, Sinbad played deranged mailman Myron Larabee, who was determined to beat Schwarzenegger's Howard Langston in acquiring a Turbo Man action figure, the hottest fictional toy of that holiday season.
We are praying for Sinbad’s swift recovery. We can’t wait for him to come back and get us laughing again because 2020 has been a rough year.— sw (@Iovinbasketball) November 16, 2020
And that’s a fact. pic.twitter.com/UjE2gkBqAM
Sending you good vibes and health!!! Great comedian!! Love watching him when I was growing up!!!— Jean Malave (@JeanMalave7) November 16, 2020
More recently, Sinbad appeared in the short-lived Fox sitcom Rel, which starred comedian Lil Rel Howery. The show was canceled after just one season.
Hopefully a quick and complete recovery comes his way soon. Dude has brought so much joy to so many people. Living comedy legend.— Brian Harmon (@BrianHarmonJr) November 17, 2020
Get better soon! I will always remember the joke/story he told about going downhill skiing - hysterical !— Barbara Vyse (@Bvyse19) November 16, 2020
Following the news of his health crisis, many of Sinbad's peers have come out to express their support. "Let's keep Sinbad in our prayers! He's an icon in the comedy world, brilliantly funny & a genuinely nice guy," tweeted Sherri Shepherd. "Get well [Sinbad]!"
Praying for full recovery, sending love and good vibes— holley something (@pushingstrings) November 16, 2020
Sending #Sinbad our best wishes and a speedy recovery from a recent stroke. #HotTopics pic.twitter.com/9uPuJUR6DY— Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) November 17, 2020
"Family, please let’s pray for my dear friend Sinbad," added iconic percussionist Sheila E. "Recently suffered a stroke. [Please] keep him lifted in prayer. Folded hands we need him to make us laugh again."
Love this man! @sinbadbad “Dont you RUUUUUN from me!” Get well sir🙏🏿— Reggie Watkins (@ReggieWatkinsJr) November 16, 2020
Healing energy and love to Sinbad. He makes me laugh harder than almost comic out there.— ReggieLampert (@ReggieLampert) November 17, 2020
"Sending healing prayers to my friend Sinbad," wrote actress Holly Robinson Peete. "I have known him most of my life. Please please get well soon. [Rodney Peete] and I love you so much."
smh hope he get better man pic.twitter.com/DHEMseIhDo— CoolerThanDeanMartin (@FuriousStylez) November 17, 2020
Praying for a full recovery for you Sinbad. The world needs more of your kind of comedy! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Pamela Thompson (@pamelat360) November 17, 2020
"Our Prayers and Love, positive thoughts and Light.... we send all to our Brother Sinbad, and family," said funk-rock band Earth, Wind and Fire in a joint statement. The group added that they "trust he will make a full recovery."
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾For one of the funniest dudes on the low! Get well.— Chill (@swoleblackman) November 16, 2020