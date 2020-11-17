Sinbad Fans Send Support After Comedian Suffers Stroke

By Stephen Andrew

Sinbad, beloved comedian and actor, recently suffered a stroke and fans are taking to social media to send their support out to him. In a statement issued to The AP on Monday, Sinbad's family shared the new, and added that "he is beginning his road to recovery." They added, "We are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon."

The statement also praised the legendary comedian — who's real name is David Adkins — as "a light source of love and joy for many generations." The statement concluded, "Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time." Sinbad, 64, first emerged on the stand-up scene in the late '80s/early '90s. He eventually went on to appear in the hit sitcom A Different World, and later landed his own series, The Sinbad Show. Scroll down to see all the supportive tweets Sinbad's fans are showering on him during his health crisis.

Sinbad's career exploded in the mid 90's, with the comedian landing lead roles in hilarious family films like Houseguest, opposite the late Phil Hartman. He also starred in First Kid, wherein he played a secret service agent in charge of protecting the U.S. President's son.

Sinbad's most successful film would likely be the hit holiday classic, Jingle All The Way, which he starred in with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Hartman. In the film, Sinbad played deranged mailman Myron Larabee, who was determined to beat Schwarzenegger's Howard Langston in acquiring a Turbo Man action figure, the hottest fictional toy of that holiday season.

More recently, Sinbad appeared in the short-lived Fox sitcom Rel, which starred comedian Lil Rel Howery. The show was canceled after just one season.

Following the news of his health crisis, many of Sinbad's peers have come out to express their support. "Let's keep Sinbad in our prayers! He's an icon in the comedy world, brilliantly funny & a genuinely nice guy," tweeted Sherri Shepherd. "Get well [Sinbad]!"

"Family, please let’s pray for my dear friend Sinbad," added iconic percussionist Sheila E. "Recently suffered a stroke. [Please] keep him lifted in prayer. Folded hands we need him to make us laugh again."

"Sending healing prayers to my friend Sinbad," wrote actress Holly Robinson Peete. "I have known him most of my life. Please please get well soon. [Rodney Peete] and I love you so much."

"Our Prayers and Love, positive thoughts and Light.... we send all to our Brother Sinbad, and family," said funk-rock band Earth, Wind and Fire in a joint statement. The group added that they "trust he will make a full recovery."

