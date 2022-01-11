Simon Cowell Engaged to Partner of 13 Years

America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has passed his own audition. Cowell got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, during a recent trip to Barbados. Cowell and Silverman met in 2004 and took their relationship public in 2013. They are parents to son Eric, 7.

Cowell, 62, proposed in front of their son and Silverman’s son from a previous marriage, Adam, on Christmas Eve, a source told The Sun. “Simon and Lauren are ridiculously, nauseatingly in love – incredibly, lockdown brought them closer than ever,” the source said. The proposal came as a complete surprise to Silverman, 44, who “never in a million years expected” him to pop the question, the source said.

“It was important to Simon that the kids were there too, as he adores them both and the family they’ve become,” the source continued. “Lauren has been Simon’s rock over these past few years – supporting him when he broke his back, and through thick and thin generally. They make a wonderful couple. Whilst Simon never thought he was the marrying type, he’s realized he’s met the woman of his dreams – and couldn’t be happier. In the words of Beyoncé, it was time to put a ring on it.”

Although Cowell has not commented about the engagement on Instagram, his representatives confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE. Another source told the magazine the two are “Both super happy.” They have “been together a long time now and adore each other so it’s not a huge surprise to their close friends,” the source said.

Cowell and Silverman welcomed their son Eric in February 2014. Although they met in 2004, they started dating in 2013, as Silverman and her first husband, Andrew Silverman, were in the process of getting a divorce. Their divorce was finalized in August 2013. The process garnered press coverage because Andrew Silverman accused Silverman of adultery in the divorce papers. At the time, Silverman issued a statement, asking the media to respect their privacy for the sake of their son.

This will be Cowell’s first marriage. He was once engaged to Mezhgan Hussainy from 2010 to 2011. Cowell is best known for his career as a judge on The X Factor, Pop Idol, American Idol, Britain’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent. He also founded the media entertainment company Syco.