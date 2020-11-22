'Silver Spoons' Actor Ricky Schroder Facing Scrutiny for $150K Donation Towards Kyle Rittenhouse's Bail

Actor Ricky Schroder is under fire for his overt support of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of murdering two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was caught on camera prowling the protests in Kenosha back in August with an assault rifle illegally in his hands. Fans of Schroder's work on shows like NYPD Blue and Silver Spoons are questioning why he would help pay Rittenhouse's bail.

Rittenhouse's friends and family crowdfunded a staggering $2 million for his bail, which he paid last week. According to a report by USA Today, Rittenhouse was released on Friday afternoon. He then posed for a photo with Schroder, and some of the other stars who helped signal-boost his fund-raising campaign. Schroder donated to the cause and encouraged fans to do the same, disappointing many fans in the process.

Rittenhouse still faces allegations of killing 26-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber, and of wounding 22-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz. He may also face charges for carrying an AR-15-style rifle openly while underage, and for traveling across state lines with it just to attend the protest. Rittenhouse was with a militia-style group of counter-protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally in Kenosha, following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

"In America we are ALL innocent until a jury of peers decides guilt or innocence, not the Mob or Press," Schroder tweeted about Rittenhouse. "When the facts are known, many of you will owe this young man an Apology."

Given that Rittenhouse was caught on camera several times during the fateful Kenosha demonstrations, many fans doubted Schroder's assessment. Here is a look at what they had to say about his support for Rittenhouse.