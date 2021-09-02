Sidharth Shukla, Popular Bollywood Actor and Reality TV Star, Dies at 40

✖

Beloved Indian actor and reality TV star Sidharth Shukla has died. Shukla, who notably won Bigg Boss 13, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 2 in Mumbai. He was 40. At this time, an official cause of death has not been released, though local outlets, including News 18 and Times of India, report Shukla suffered a massive heart attack. The BBC, which also confirmed news of the actor's death, could not confirm cause. A doctor is reported as saying the actor was dead upon being brought to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

Shukla began his career modelling before he landed his first TV appearance in Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. He went on to appear in numerous other soap operas and reality shows before making his Bollywood debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014. The film was a massive success, and Shukla went on to appear on and win the long-running reality series Bigg Boss 13, which is based on the American series Big Brother. His win cemented his place as a household name. Shukla also won Khataron ke Khiladi, which is based on the American series Fear Factor, and hosted several shows, including Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent. He recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT with Shehnaaz Gill.

Some people come into our lives and leave footprints. What we have once loved can never be lost.

With a heavy heart and moist eyes, we bid goodbye,

You’ll be a part of us, always, forever and more.



Sid, you'll be missed.#RIP #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/ani44lGALy — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 2, 2021

Amid news of his passing, tributes to the actor have poured in on social media. Reacting to the news, fellow actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! No yaar !!!!" One of Shukla's friends wrote, "ore than trophies you'd won hearts siddy bOii, still can't believe you are gone.We never know when we're meeting a friend for the last time. Sending my love, strength and prayers to his mom." Actor and producer Riteish Deshmukh said they were "shocked beyond words" after learning of Shukla's passing. Deshmukh added, "Gone toooooo soon.... Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions... you will be missed - rest in peace brother."

According to local outlets, as tributes continue to pour in online, fans of the beloved actor have gathered outside his home in Mumbai and at Cooper Hospital to mourn his loss. Shukla's fellow Bollywood actors have also reportedly traveled to his home to pay their respects.

Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters. A source claimed last rites of the actor are expected to take place on Friday, Sept. 3 following the completion of a post-mortem exam.