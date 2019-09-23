See Sid Haig’s Final Instagram Photo Before Death at 80

Just before his Saturday, Sept. 21 passing at the age of 80, Sid Haig‘s wife, Susan L. Oberg, took one final photo with the late The Devil’s Rejects actor. Shared alongside the tragic announcement of his death, the photo showed Haig and Oberg holding hands in what was presumably his final moments.

Haig, famous for films like The Devil’s Rejects and House of 1000 Corpses as well as his role of Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie films, was hospitalized more than a week ago after he suffered a “nasty spill.” He was transferred to the ICU, where he is believed to have remained until his death, after he began suffering from breathing complications.

On the morning of Monday, Sept. 23, his wife made the heartbreaking announcement that Haig had “passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens.” His death, Oberg wrote, “came as a shock to all of us.”

In the wake of his death, the comments sections of many of Haig’s social media posts are turning into places where fans are paying tribute to the iconic horror film actor, who also notably starred as psychopathic clown Captain Spaulding in Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses.

The comments section of a post dated Aug. 21, Haig’s final post before the announcement of his death, has been flooded with fans mourning his loss.

“Rest in paradise Sid we love you,” one person wrote.

“Thank you for the scares and memories,” a second fan added. “Truly one hell of an actor. He will me missed.”

“The man the legend. Sleep well my brother,” commented another.

“Sleep in peace Captain,” added a fourth.

After breaking into the world of acting with a roles in several Jack Hill’s films, his first being Hill’s UCLA student film The Host, Haig went on to appear in several more before briefly retiring. He came out of retirement in 2003 to take on the now iconic role of Captain Spaulding in Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses, a role he reprised in Zombie’s 3 From Hell.

Haig’s other credits include Gunsmoke, Batman, Mary Hartman, Charlie’s Angels, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, MacGyver, and Mission: Impossible as well as Zombie’s films The Devil’s Rejects, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Halloween, Brotherhood of Blood, Creature, The Lords of Salem, and Hatch III.