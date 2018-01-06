Shemar Moore’s Goals for 2018 Include ‘Wifey’ and Kids

If he has it his way, Shemar Moore will be married and a father by the end of 2018.

On Tuesday, the S.W.A.T. actor shared the below selfie paired with some big goals and “dreams” for the new year, including finding a wife and having kids.

“Headed home to take on 2018 and go make the Rest of my Dream HAPPEN!” Moore wrote. “YES!!! Career popping!!! Now gotta find WIFEY and POP OUT some little ME AND HERS!!!….. then MY DREAM will be FULL!!!”

The Criminal Minds alum’s love life has never been the focus of his career, with now-debunked rumors of a relationship with Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Phaedra Parks being one of the few times it’s made headlines.

He’s even gone as far as saying that his acting gigs take up too much time to commit to a relationship.

“I literally have time for nothing else, zero. I couldn’t date anybody,” Moore told USA Today in November. “I make time to walk my dogs. English bulldogs. Little Fat ones.”

However, it seems Moore has changed his tune in 2018, at least based on this latest post.

