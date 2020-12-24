Dr. Anthony Fauci Spends His 80th Birthday on Christmas Eve Without His Children for the First Time Since They Were Born

✖

Dr. Anthony Fauci is celebrating his 80th birthday this Christmas Eve, and he recently revealed that he is spending it without his children for the first time since they were born. Fauci — the nation's top virologist and one of the leading minds in the fight against COVID-19 — spoke with Politico about his plans, sharing that he is celebrating his birthday with just his wife this year.

Fauci went on to explain, "I normally — tradition since my children were born, and they’re adult young women now, three girls — we used to traditionally have a birthday celebration of my wife and my three daughters would go over to my sister’s house, who lives in Alexandria, and have a birthday party on Christmas Eve. And we’ve done that literally for more than 40 years, I’ve done that, and since my children were born over the last 35 or so years. And unfortunately we’re not going to do that this year."

Understandably, Fauci cites concerns over the rising cases of coronavirus as the biggest reason for his quiet birthday celebration this year. "The situation of not wanting to travel and trying to abide by the public recommendations that I myself are giving to the American public, to avoid travel and to avoid congregate settings," he said. "So I’m going to spend it in a quiet dinner with my wife in my home, and Zoom in my daughters, who are in three separate cities: San Francisco, New Orleans and Boston. So we’re going to have a quiet dinner, we’re going to sort of celebrate me and toast me with a little prosecco through Zoom. That’s not optimal, but it’s better than nothing."

Happy Dr. Fauci Day, DC. We are incredibly proud to count him among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe pic.twitter.com/lv4RutMXNB — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 24, 2020

While Fauci may not get to celebrate his birthday with many, there will be many celebrating his birthday. On Wednesday, Washington, D.C. mayor Murial Bowser announced that Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, will be known as "Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day" in the nation's capital city. "We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe," Murial added in her proclamation.

Fauci has accomplished quite a lot in his many years as a doctor and scientist, studying viruses. He has served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and has been an adviser to six presidents during that time. Notably, Fauci has stated that he will be serving as chief medical adviser for President-elect Joe Biden.