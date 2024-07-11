'She Wants to Make Peace': Update on Meghan Markle's Feud With Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Sussex 'doesn't want any bad blood between them' and has reportedly been 'going out of her way to show concern for Kate' amid her recent cancer diagnosis.

Meghan Markle is reportedly looking to mend her broken relationship with Kate Middleton. Amid a years-long rift in the British royal family, and amid recent reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "running out of time" to rejoin the royal family, a new report suggests Meghan is hoping to "make peace" with her royal sister-in-law.

"She wants to make peace with Kate. She doesn't want any bad blood between them," a source told In Touch Weekly.

The rift in the royal family, and the alleged feud between Meghan and Kate, reportedly began shortly after Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in 2017. Although all looked well from an outsider's perspective, Markle revealed during her and her husband's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that just days before her royal wedding, Kate "really hurt my feelings" and made her cry amid a disagreement over flower girl dresses. Although Kate "owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing," things worsened between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, with Harry and Meghan alleging in the tell-all interview and his 2023 memoir Spare that Prince William physically attacked his brother and at least one member of the royal family made racist remarks ahead of their son Archie's birth.

According to In Touch's source, "Meghan's friends say she regrets how things went down and she never meant any harm to Kate. Though he must realize she could've done things differently."

Meghan has reportedly been attempting to close the distance between herself and Kate in recent months as the Princess of Wales continues to undergo cancer treatment. In addition to releasing a public statement of support for Kate in a joint statement with her husband shortly after the royal announced her diagnosis, Meghan has also "been going out of her way to show concern for Kate in this difficult time." The duchess has been "sharing advice on wellness and diet." However, she has mostly been met with a tepid response, the source explaining that "Kate's response has been polite at best. She hasn't exactly encouraged or embraced Meghan."

Despite her attempts, though, In Touch's source expressed doubt that the royal rift will ever fully heal, stating, "Harry and Meghan are never coming back to The Firm – and even if they could, it's unlikely they would be welcomed back as working royals and have the same privileges they used to have. The feeling is that Harry and Meghan made their choice and now must live with it."