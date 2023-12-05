Royal Family's Next Step Revealed After Latest Racism Allegations

Following new racism allegations, the Royal Family is planning some next steps on how to address the claims. According to The Telegraph, King Charles and Prince William — as well as their respective households — will meet to discuss the matter. The outlet reports that Buckingham Palace is determined to take "time and care" as they "assess" the situation.

This comes after recent allegations that King Charles and William's wife Kate Middleton made remarks about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie, before he was born. "Discussions are being had, and we'll continue those discussions this week, but not in a crisis talks manner," a source close to the Palace said. "Conversations will be had and decisions made with care and time and professionalism rather than rushed over a weekend."

Last month, author Omid Scobie released his new book, Endgame, which "chronicles both the breakdown of the royal family and the weakening of the modern monarchy." At one point in the book, Scobie addresses the racism allegations but does not name the individuals who were involved. However, the book had to be pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after the Dutch translation of Endgame included the names of the accused individuals. British talk show host Piers Morgan later revealed that King Charles and Kate Middleton are the two "senior royals" alleged to have made skin-color comments.

Prince William and Prince Harry have been somewhat estranged for a while now, and the racism allegations against William's wife have reportedly diminished the chances of reconciliation between the two brothers. According to a source who spoke with The Daily Beast, William and Kate have "zero interest" in being around Harry and Meghan. The source claims that Kate had "no idea" she was one of the Royals accused of making racist comments about Archie, and is "as shocked as everyone else" about the developments. "It has been clear for a long time to anyone who knows them that they don't want to see Harry and Meghan. Now we know why. They will have zero interest in ever seeing them again."

Harry and Markle have had a strained relationship with his family ever since the couple resigned from their Royal duties and did an interview with Oprah that revealed some shocking claims, such as the comments made about the color of their son Archie's skin. According to Markle and Harry, the senior Royals actively tried to deny their son Archie his royal birthright as a prince but never gave an official answer as to why. They elaborated that there were correlating conversations about "how dark" Archie's skin color would be.