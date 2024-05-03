Sharon Stone Sued Over Car Crash

Sharon Stone is being sued for damages she allegedly caused in a 2023 car crash. The 66-year-old Basic Instinct actress is accused of driving at high speeds and making "unsafe" maneuvers in her car before crashing into another vehicle and injuring Los Angeles resident Amanda Godepski, according to the filing obtained by PEOPLE.

In the motor vehicle complaint, filed on April 24 in Los Angeles Superior Court, Godepski claimed the property damage and personal injury damages she faced from the crash exceeded $35,000 – an amount she is seeking in compensatory damages.

The incident in question occurred on June 30, 2023, according to court documents, while Godepski was southbound in the U.S. Route 101 freeway off-ramp at Coldwater Canyon Avenue in Los Angeles. The plaintiff alleges that the actress was "negligently owning, operating, driving, managing and maintaining a vehicle" at the time, leading her to hit her car and sustain "personal injuries and property damage."

"Defendant Sharon Vonne Stone caused the collision by driving too fast for traffic conditions and making an unsafe turning movement into plaintiff's lane of travel and colliding into plaintiff's vehicle," the filing states. In the court documents, Godepski alleges that Stone's actions violated at least three California vehicle codes, including driving too fast for traffic conditions, unsafe turning movement and unsafe lane change.

Godepski also claims in the suit that she suffered "wage loss, hospital and medical expenses, general damage, loss of use of property, loss of earning capacity and property damage" due to the crash in addition to "emotional distress, economic damage and non-economic damage." The plaintiff is asking for compensatory damages according to proof. A hearing in the case is scheduled for October. Stone has not commented publicly on the suit.

The Casino actress has opened up about mental health recently, speaking with Alex Salmond last week during an appearance on Turkish news program Turkish Tea Talk. Stone, who admitted to struggling with her memory still after suffering a stroke in 2001 that led to a near-fatal brain hemorrhage, said that people must start their journey to improving their mental health by being kind to themselves while also taking accountability for their actions.

"You must stand strong and when you blow it – okay, so what? That was two steps ago," she said. "You have to get back up and get yourself together and help whoever you think you bumped around, and keep moving forward."