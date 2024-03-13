Sharon Stone Says This Producer Encouraged Her to Have Sex With 'Sliver' Co-Star Billy Baldwin

Sharon Stone has dealt with her fair share of uncomfortable situations in Hollywood, and she recently offered some new details about one notorious encounter. In her 2021 memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone, 66, revealed that she once had a producer encourage her to have sex with a co-star in order to have better on-screen chemistry.

Now, the actress has named the late Robert Evans — who died in 2019 at 89 — as the producer in question. She also revealed that it was Billy Baldwin, 61, whom she worked with in the 1993 thriller Sliver, that Evans was referring to. On a new episode of Spotify's Louis Theroux Podcast, Stone stated that she "should've been on set" but was called to Evans' office for a conversation about her and Baldwin's chemistry.

"He's running around his office in his sunglasses, explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would get better," Stone alleged. "And we needed Billy to get better in the movie, because that was the problem."

According to Stone, Evans believed, "If I could sleep with Billy, then we would have chemistry onscreen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie." She added, "And the real problem in the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress, who could just f— him and get things back on track. And the real problem is that I was such a tight ass."

Stone then went on to insinuate that she never wanted to work with Baldwin in the first place. She stated that Evans "wouldn't listen to the list of actors that I suggested for the part," and insisted on casting Baldwin.

Comparing the situation to working with Michael Douglas in Basic Instinct, Stone said, "I didn't have to f— Michael Douglas. Michael could come to work and just know how to hit those marks and do that line, and rehearse and show up. Now all of a sudden I'm in the 'I have to f— people' business."

In response to Stone's claims, Baldwin took to social media to blast her for bringing him up in conversation. "Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter. "Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?"

Baldwin later added, "I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I've kept quiet." Click here to read his full statement.