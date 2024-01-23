Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Tried to End Her Life After Discovering Ozzy Osbourne's Affair

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about the aftermath of husband Ozzy Osbourne's four-year affair, revealing that she attempted suicide after learning the Black Sabbath rocker had been unfaithful from 2012 to 2016. Sunday, The Talk personality, 71, took to the stage of her London show, Sharon Osbourne: Cut The Crap, to share her story.

"He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that," Sharon said, according to U.K. publication The Mirror. "But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work ... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don't know how many pills." The TV personality, who shares Aimee, 40, and Kelly, 39, and son Jack, 38, with Ozzy, remembered, "I just thought 'My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves.'"

Sharon continued, "So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean room and saw me." Ozzy's infidelity made headlines in 2016, and in May of that year the couple confirmed they were splitting up after 33 years of marriage. A month later, the two reconciled and ended up renewing their wedding vows in Las Vegas on Mother's Day in 2017, with the couple rededicating themselves to their relationship despite their tough times.

In 2017, Sharon spoke out about Ozzy's previous infidelities, telling The Telegraph, "There wasn't just one woman; there were six of them. When I found out about the hairdresser, I couldn't believe it. Because none of these women were show ponies; he was doing it to fill the void in some way." Ozzy expressed his own feelings about his previous cheating during a 2020 interview with British GQ, saying, "I've done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don't do it anymore. I got my reality check and I'm lucky she didn't leave me. I'm not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.