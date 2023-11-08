Jack Osbourne Says His Daughter Is Scared of Grandpa Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne's toddler daughter recently went viral for being excited to watch her heavy metal grandpa Ozzy Osbourne on TV. Now, per PEOPLE, Jack says that 15-month-old Maple — whom he shares with wife Aree Gearhart — is actually scared of her "Papa." Last month, Jack took to Instagram to share a sweet video of Maple being thrilled to see Ozzy performing on TV, which gave the impression that she's very much a grandpa's girl.

It seems things might be to the contrary, though, as during an episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy jokingly scolded Jack that he need to "bring the grandkids to come see me!" Jack replied, "I f—ing will," adding, "she's scared of you IRL." Jack — who also shares Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose, and Minnie Theodora with ex-wife Lisa Stelly — then filled in his sister, Kelly Osbourne, on what had happened. "You haven't seen the new video, where she's pointing," he said. "We put on 'Crazy Train', like an actual performance. She does the 'I, I, I,' but she's pointing at the TV going 'Papa, Papa, Papa, Papa, Papa', just on repeat like a broken record." The proud dad then quipped, "[But] in real life when she sees him and she's like, 'Oh f—, there he is.'"

While Maple, and Ozzy fans everywhere, have the opportunity to check out old performance videos of The Prince of Darkness, sadly, they may not get any more chances to see him live. Ozzy has had a number of health issues over the years, which have led to him making fewer public appearances, as well as cancel tours and concert festival dates. Back in July, Ozzy announced that he had to cancel his first major live concert in "nearly five years" due to ongoing health concerns.

On Instagram, the legendary singer shared that he will not be performing at the Power Trip festival in California this fall. "As painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October," the legendary rocker revealed. "My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."

He continued. "The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy." It was later revealed that Judas Priest took his slot at Power Trip.