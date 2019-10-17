Ozzy Osbourne’s Mistress Michelle Pugh Seems to Break Silence About Affair

Ozzy Osbourne’s former mistress, hair stylist Michelle Pugh, has had a very rough three years since her affair with the legendary rock singer came to an end. She shared the details of everything she’s been through in a long Instagram post. She began the post as a “reminder to me that I am beautiful, I am lovable and I am worth it.”

Pugh posted a photo of herself from three years ago and wrote, “The last 3 years have been one disaster after another, one heartbreak after another and one lesson after another. I gained 30lbs, suffered a deep depression, quit two jobs, buried my father, moved three times and searched for love in all the wrong places.”

“I found my way out of the darkness through therapy and the Catholic Church. I changed my hair like 30 times and changed my look because I didn’t want to be me. Well, that’s done,” she continued. “I love me again, I’ve dropped all my fears as I lived most of them, and I’m ready for the next chapter of my life, or Act III if you will.”

“This pic of me is my inspiration to continue to lose weight, grow my hair back to MY look and be me. I’m not ugly, even tho (sic) that’s what I was told, I’m not fat, and I’m not worthless,” Pugh said. “To those who have watched me struggle, and stood by me, thank you. I love you. To the haters, go F yourself. And to the fake people, I see thru u. I am here and I’m doing me. Age has given me wisdom and life has given me strength.”

Osbourne and Pugh met in 2011 after she began coloring his hair. They reportedly bonded over a shared love of rock n’ roll and began an affair despite Osbourne being nearly 30 years older than Pugh. The affair came to an end in 2016 when Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, found out about it. She subsequently separated from her husband.

The two eventually rekindled their relationship in 2017. Recently, Osbourne has been plagued by various health issues and had to delay the European leg of his tour. In a video he recorded for fans he said, “I’m not dying, I am recovering It’s just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would.” He said that he wants to be 100 percent for the American tour next year so he can “come out and knock your f—ing socks off.”