Sharon Osbourne Claims Ozzy Cheated on Her With Six Women

Sharon Osbourne revealed new information about her husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s affairs. The 64-year-old Talk host claims the Black Sabbath frontman was having an affair with more than just hairstylist Michelle Pugh, Us Weekly reports.

“There wasn’t just one woman; there were six of them,” she told The Telegraph. “Some f–king Russian teenager … then a masseuse in England … our masseuse out here [in Los Angeles] … and then our cook.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although she didn’t expose the final woman’s identity, the X-Factor judge had more to say about her husband’s actions. “He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you.”

In May 2016, Osbourne spoke about the moment she learned of her husband’s affair through an email. “We were sitting on the couch watching telly,” she explained. “Ozzy on one couch and me on the other, and suddenly, he sends me this email. ‘Why did you send me this stupid email?’ I asked, and when Ozzy told me that he hadn’t sent me anything, I grabbed his phone and said, ‘Look!’ And of course it was a message meant for one of his bloody women.”

After she learned of his affairs, Osbourne confirmed on her show The Talk that Ozzy moved out of their family home.

Shortly after, the singer admitted he struggles with sex addiction and started seeking treatment. “I am mortified at what my behavior has done to my family. I thank God that my incredible wife is at my side to support me,” he said in the statement. “I’m sorry if Ms. Pugh took our sexual relationship out of context. I’d also like to apologize to the other women I have been have sexual relationships with. Out of bad comes good.”

The couple eventually found their way back to each other and renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas on Mother’s Day. “For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember,” the rocker said at the time. “Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning.”

Osbourne shared similar sentiments in her interview. “It’s a deeper love now because I respect him so much,” she told The Telegraph. He’s really worked at being a better person for his family.”