Ozzy Osbourne Calls T-Pain's 'War Pigs' Cover 'The Best Ever'

Ozzy Osbourne is a man who's had many of his songs covered by other artists over the years, but now it seems he has a new favorite. Recently, the Black Sabbath frontman took to social media to share that someone had shown him T-Pain's cover of the band's iconic song "War Pigs," and he made it clear that he's a fan. "This is the best cover of 'War Pigs' ever," Osbourne wrote in a post on X/Twitter. "Why didn't you guys call me?"

In response to Osbourne's compliment, T-Pain replied, saying the heavy metal legend is "always invited" to jam with the singer and his band. T-Pain then thanked Osbourne and said that his kind words mean "a lot coming from the greatness himself." In a separate post, T-Pain shared Osbourne's comment with his followers and wrote, "First thing I said was 'wow.'" He then added, "This is an honor and the greatest form of validation. Thank you brother."

While the chances of fans getting to hear T-Pain cover "War Pigs" live are pretty good, the same cannot necessarily be said for Osborne. In a previous interview, his son Jack stated that he probably won't ever "tour again," but added that he is likely "not done" performing live. While speaking exclusively to The Messenger about his time on the reality competition series Special Forces, Jack shared, "I don't think he'll tour again. But he's gunning to do one-off shows – like festivals, gigs, things like that."

Jack then added that Ozzy is "not done yet," however, as he's doing "really well" following spinal surgery. "There were a few hiccups, but he's doing good," he said. "He's got no more pain, no more nerve issues." Osbourne has had a number of health issues over the years, which have led to him making fewer public appearances. He's also had to cancel tours and concert festival dates.

The update came several months after Ozzy himself revealed that he is not ready to throw in the touring towel just yet, following the news he'd canceled a big 2023 tour due to health issues. In an interview with SiriusXM's Ozzy Speaks co-host Billy Morrison, the aging rocker says he's "not dying" and therefore hopes that he can resume touring someday. "So, if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine," Osbourne said, via Metal Injection.