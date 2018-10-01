‘The Talk’: Sharon Osbourne Gets Honest About Husband Ozzy’s Infidelity

Sharon Osbourne thinks she bears some of the responsibility for rockstar husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s repeated infidelities, she revealed on The Talk Friday.

“When it happened to me, my husband cheating on me, I put all the blame on him, everything on him,” Sharon told her co-hosts on the CBS talk show. “And then you look back, and you look at your own behavior, and maybe I didn’t give him the attention that he needed.”

She continued, “I knew when I married him, he needs a lot of attention… that’s the guy that I married and maybe I wasn’t there all the time when he needed me. So it does make you look at yourself and if you can both be so truthful about it, it does definitely bring you together.”

Her fellow co-hosts loved her honesty when it comes to her experience with marriage, especially being that the Osbournes have been together for 36 years, through the ups and downs of cheating, addiction and Sharon’s cancer battle in 2002.

“That’s so beautiful,” guest co-host Carrie Ann Inaba, who was taking the place of recently departed Julie Chen, said. “You took the time to look at you even though he did the outwardly wrong thing, you took [responsibility].”

“You’re my relationship goals,” she continued. “That’s what I hope to end up with is somebody who will also meet me halfway even when it’s mostly my fault and I think everything is two people.”

Her other co-host added that “even if it hurts,” it’s important for people in a relationship with one another need to be “brutally honest” when it comes to things like infidelity.

The Black Sabbath frontman’s straying didn’t come as a surprise to many based on his rocker persona, but Sharon got explicit with what she had been through as his wife in 2017, when she revealed to The Telegraph that it almost meant the end of their marriage.

“Some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse [in the U.S.], and then our cook,” she told the publication. “He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a women giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you.”

In 2016, Ozzy entered rehab for sex addiction, PEOPLE reported at the time, following his brief estrangement from his wife. In September 2016, the two renewed their vows.

“For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning,” Ozzy told Hello! Magazine about the ceremony at the time.

“I made a huge mistake,” he continued. “Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife.”

