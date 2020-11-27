Ozzy Osbourne Says He's 'Not Proud' of Cheating on Wife Sharon: 'I Broke Her Heart'

✖

Ozzy Osbourne recently spoke out about cheating on his wife, Sharon, saying that he knows he "broke her heart," and is that he is "not proud" of it. Osbourne opened up about in an interview with Britsh GQ, sharing that the moment was a real low-point for him." I've done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don't do it anymore," he said.

The Black Sabbath singer then added, "I got my reality check and I'm lucky she didn’t leave me. I'm not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart." Notably, this is not the first time that Osbourne has spoken about his infidelity. In 2017, the rocker sat down with Rolling Stone and spoke candidly about his past. When asked about the secret to the success of their 35-year marriage, Osbourne half-joked, "Don't get caught with your mistress."

He went on to share, "It’s a rock & roll thing – you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy f—er, I’m lucky she didn’t walk out. Now I’m coming on five years clean and sober, and I’ve realized what a f—ing idiot I was. I mean, I’m still nuts, but in control of it a bit more." He then clarified, "When I said, 'Don’t get caught by your missus,' I’m not proud of all that s—. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f—ing idiot I’ve been."

After being asked what exactly has kept he and Sharon together, Osbourne explained, "I suppose it’s fair to say we love each other. I love her, and she loves me. She was brought up in a music industry, so she’s not like a schoolteacher who married a rock star. But that’s a very good question. There’s no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with. You make a mistake and you learn by it. She’s made a few mistakes, and so have I."

He continued, "You know when you hear these people go, 'Oh, we’ve been married 35 years and we’ve never had a row.' I go, 'You must have been living in a different f—ing country.' Sometimes, I’ve looked at my wife and I’ve just been angry as f—, and vice versa. Other times, I go, "F—, I love you."