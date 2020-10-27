Sharon Osbourne Reveals 10-Pound Weight Gain Amid Pandemic, Social Distancing

✖

Like many, Sharon Osbourne has packed on a few extra pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic, but The Talk host has recently taken up a new hobby to try and lose the weight. The talk show host, 68, opened up about her fluctuating weight during Monday's episode of the CBS morning how, revealing she had gained about 10 lbs. over the past few months.

"I’m like 10 lbs. over from what I usually am," Osbourne shared. "And 10 lbs. is a lot when you’re like 5' 1" and a smidge. ...So it’s like a lot of weight." Looking to lose some of those pounds, she continued, "so I started walking yesterday." The new way of staying active has totally captured Osbourne's attention. "This is it now," she added. "I've got the bug. I'm on it."

The Talk panel, which also includes Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood, began talking about weight in regards to Gayle King's recent Instagram post, in which she spoke candidly about her "weight struggle." Sharing a series of photos from her scale, the journalist wrote, "CRISIS! The weight struggle is real! fatter than I’ve been in long time & scared to get a pedicure (big sigh) swipe left for the way we were ...ideal weight says Dr is 163... not happening anytime soon .." The CBS This Morning contributor continued that she's "blaming" her weight gain on "corona quarantine & Halloween candy corns I just bought!" concluding, "Make it stop!"

During Monday's The Talk, Underwood revealed she had actually lost some weight amid the pandemic. "All the way through the quarantine, I have lost 20 lbs.," Underwood, 56, said. "I started at 215, I'm now at 195." Taking on intermittent fasting, Underwood revealed she was "trying to get down to my 185 weight when I first started here."

Coming on the show to help the women have a productive conversation about fitness was Amanda Kloots, who advised the women not to wait. "My advice always is, don’t wait until Monday," Kloots said. "You know, a lot of times 'Oh, I'll wait until Monday.' No, start today."

"I always say, if you have 10 minutes in your day — and we do, everyone can find 10 minutes. You can. I mean I'll look on Instagram for 10 minutes," Kloots continued, recommending a jump rope for a quick and simple workout. "Work that 10 minutes. Go out, move your body."