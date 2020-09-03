Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Shows Anniversary Gift to Late 'Blue Bloods' Alum Following His Death

✖

Almost two months after Broadway actor Nick Cordero died from complications caused by the coronavirus, his wife, Amanda Kloots, is still celebrating his life. Thursday marked the couple's third wedding anniversary, so Kloots shared photos from the big day with his song "Not Far Away" playing in the background. Kloots made the song available for download as a wedding present to her late husband. Cordero died on July 5 at 41, following 95 days at a Los Angeles hospital.

"Happy 3rd Anniversary Nick! For your gift, I give you music- the release of your song, 'Not Far Away,'" Kloots, a fitness instructor, wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself showing the photos from their wedding album. "I think you’d love it and be very proud." Klootsn noted that Cordero "got so nervous" on the day his music was released, and now she understands. "It’s your heart and soul for the world to hear," Kloots wrote. "Please enjoy our duet, 'Not Far Way,' now available for download." She also tagged their wedding photographer, Andrew Holtz.

Last week, Kloots revealed she recorded vocals to finish "Not Far Away," her first duet with Cordero. She finished the lyrics for the song and worked with Rickey Minor to create the final mix. "I decided then to release this song on our anniversary as the 'something special' I’ve been trying to figure out," Kloots wrote. "The something that will help me get through the day a little easier. To start the day celebrating him, his music, our love."

Kloots also picked a special band name for the song, Love Street Lovers. "He spent so much time recording, mixing, and releasing music of which I’ll admit, I never understood," she wrote. "So in his honor, I recorded, learned something new, and am now releasing this song. I think he’d be very proud of how it turned out!"

Cordero and Kloots married in 2017 and welcomed their son Elvis in June 2019. Cordero, who appeared in a few Blue Bloods episodes and earned a Tony nomination for Bullets Over Broadway, was diagnosed with the coronavirus in late March. He was hospitalized on March 30. During his fight with the coronavirus, his right leg was amputated and he spent time in a medically induced coma. He regained consciousness in May. After 95 days in the hospital, he died on July 5 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

In an interview with E! News last month, Kloots said she thinks of Nick whenever needs to feel motivated. "On days where I really don't want to even get out of bed, I think about Nick and how he'd been in that hospital bed, how I know he would love nothing more than to get out and move his body," Kloots said. "He couldn't though, so I get up for him."