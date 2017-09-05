Sharon Osbourne Slams Kim Kardashian’s Nude Selfies, But Posted a Nude Selfie

Sharon Osbourne let lose on Kim Kardashian West during a recent interview, but she may need to look back through her own Twitter feed before criticizing.

Osbourne bashed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member over Kim’s view that expressing sexuality through risqué photos is a form of feminism.

“Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism!” Osbourne told The Telegraph. “Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress.

“And listen: God bless them. If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a hoe. And there’s nothing wrong with being a hoe, but always remember what you are.”

This is a pretty puzzling remark, being as Osbourne seemingly hailed Kim for her ‘liberating’ nude selfie last year by posting one of her own.

“Kim Kardashian, you inspired me!” she wrote, adding the hashtag “#liberated.”

For reference, here’s the photo Kardashian posted that inspired Osbourne’s own nude selfie.

When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 7, 2016 at 12:07am PST

The comments came on the heels of some other interesting remarks from Osbourne, who is a co-host on The Talk. She dished on several other women she had some unpleasant thoughts on: the women who were sleeping with her husband Ozzy Osbourne.

The “Crazy Train” rocker’s affairs were big news when they broke, and Sharon revealed exactly who all was involved.

“There wasn’t just one woman; there were six of them,” she said. “Some f–king Russian teenager … then a masseuse in England … our masseuse out here [in Los Angeles] … and then our cook. He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you.”