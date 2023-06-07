Shannen Doherty Shares Video of Herself Undergoing Brain Radiation

Shannen Doherty is sharing a devastating update on her health. The 52-year-old Charmed alum, who announced that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2020, revealed Tuesday that a CT scan she received on Jan. 5 showed cancer had metastasized – or spread from its original site – to her brain. Doherty shared the news alongside a video of her receiving brain radiation therapy.

"January 12, the first round of radiation took place," she wrote in the caption. "My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life." She continued, "I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear.... The turmoil..... the timing of it all.... This is what cancer can look like." The previous day, Doherty had shared an Instagram video of herself getting fitted for the mask she wore while receiving the treatment, captioning it simply, "January 9, 2023."

Doherty's comments were filled with support from fans and friends, including Selma Blair. "This is a lot. This is a lot to take on, still again," wrote the actress, who was diagnosed in 2018 with multiple sclerosis. "And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and in 2017 announced that the disease had returned after going into remission. Throughout her cancer journey, Doherty has provided an unflinching look at the realities of her condition. In October 2021, she revealed on Good Morning America she was "fighting to stay alive" throughout it all and will "never want to operate" like this could be the end.

Later that month, Doherty wrote on Instagram of her cancer journey, "Is it all pretty? NO but it's truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like. I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you."

While undergoing a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation, Doherty wrote she had "many nose bleeds from the chemo" and was "beyond tired." Posting a photo sleeping in Sesame Street pajamas, she added, "I cheered myself up by putting on funny pajamas that my friend Kristy gave me. Did they actually cheer me up? Yes!! Lol. I looked ridiculous and in that ridiculousness, I was able to laugh at myself. Finding humor helped get me thru what seemed impossible. I hope we all find humor in the impossible."