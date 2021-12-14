Shannen Doherty Gives Update Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty is “doing well” amid her ongoing battle with stage 4 cancer. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who in February 2020 revealed she was battling stage 4 breast cancer, gave an update on her health during a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Doherty taking a moment to reflect on the past year and her hopes for 2022.

Speaking with the outlet about her health and her goals for the new year, Doherty, who said the past year has “been kind of an interesting year” for her and she is “doing great and I feel great,” said her “ultimate dream” for the next year is “more research and progression as far as finding the cure for cancer.” While Doherty assured ET that she is “thriving and I’m doing well,” she added, ‘I still have cancer and you don’t want stage four, but I have it and so I think in the back of my mind.’” Doherty revealed that throughout her own battle with the disease, a constant at the back of her mind has been, “‘What can I do to help bring more awareness, what can I do the help raise money, what can I do to sort of push research for not just myself but for everybody else who is suffering from cancer?’” Doherty also said her more realistic goal for the new year is her health remaining stable.

“Realistically, I hope that my health just continues to be stable and that I continue the relationships with my husband and my mom and my friends and I hope their work continues to grow and it only gets better,” the actress shared. “I just I hope that next year, work-wise continues. I hope I continue to get these opportunities and that I continue to work with people that I’ve always admired and wanted to work with.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015, after which she “had a mastectomy and did chemo and radiation.” She eventually went into remission in 2017. In February 2020, however, the actress tragically revealed that her breast cancer had returned, this time as stage 4. At the time, Doherty shared that it was “a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.” Doherty added at the time, “I think the thing I want to do the most right now is I want to make an impact. I want to be remembered for something bigger than just me.”