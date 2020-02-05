Shannen Doherty Says She’s ‘Dying’ and Wants to Live ‘Peacefully’ at Her Home After Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis

Hours after Shannen Doherty announced that she was battling stage IV cancer, new details have emerged about the star’s heartbreaking diagnosis. According to TMZ, details about Doherty’s illness have been uncovered because of her lawsuit against State Farm. The news comes after Doherty noted that she came forward with the news about her cancer because she knew it would be soon be unveiled in this lawsuit.

TMZ reported that the lawsuit paints a serious picture regarding Doherty’s current battle with cancer, as the opening line of the document was reportedly, “Plaintiff Shannen Doherty is dying of stage 4 terminal cancer.” In the document, her attorney argued that the actor is unable to live “her remaining years peacefully in her home” because of this lawsuit, which concerns the cost of repairs to her California home after the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Doherty mentioned on ABC News, she chose to open up about her diagnosis because legal documents that mention her cancer would soon be made public.

During her appearance on ABC News, Doherty opened up about her diagnosis, which comes almost three years after she went into remission for an initial breast cancer diagnosis in 2015.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I have stage 4,” she told ABC News. “So my cancer came back and that’s why I’m here.”

“I don’t think that I’ve processed it,” Doherty told Amy Robach during the segment. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.”

“I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how I’m going to tell my mom, my husband,” she continued.

Doherty noted that she filmed the reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210 shortly after receiving her diagnosis and soon after the death of the series’ original star Luke Perry in March 2019.

“It was so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was seemingly healthy to go first,” the star said. “It was really shocking and the least I could do to honor him was do that show. I still haven’t done enough in my opinion.”

“It’s a hard one because I thought when I finally do come out I would have worked and worked 16 hours a day and people can look at that and say, ‘Oh my God, she can work and other people with stage 4 can work,’” Doherty continued. “Our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do.”

Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty