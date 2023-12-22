Shannen Doherty Reportedly Not 'Vengeful' Against Alyssa Milano After 'Charmed' Reveal

There is evidently not too much bad blood between the Halliwell sisters from Charmed. Shannen Doherty alleged on her podcast, Let's Be Clear, that Alyssa Milano and her family tried "to pull" Holly Marie Combs "away from her" when Combs was in the hospital. In addition, Combs also confirmed that their co-star was the reason for Doherty's firing, claiming she had a meeting with a Charmed producer, who told her, "'We didn't mean to – but we've been backed into this corner – we're basically in this position where it's one or the other. We were told [by Alyssa] it's her or [Shannen], and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.'"

Doherty left the series after the Season 3 finale when Charmed killed off her character, Prue. Combs was shocked at the discovery, as she couldn't recall any drama happening in front of the crew, as most of it had been behind the scenes. Despite leaving the series likely earlier than she had hoped, a source tells In Touch that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum "was being open and honest, not vengeful."

It is the whole point of Shannen Doherty's podcast. While it's been over 20 years since the actress left Charmed, it seems like some things will never change. The source shared that Doherty "doesn't think Alyssa will ever change and takes what she says with a grain of salt. Shannen will never forget how cruel she was – and is finally settling the score with her." With any siblings, they fight and hold grudges. While no one will truly know what happened behind the scenes of Charmed except for the trio, it sounds like Doherty and Combs are just airing it out.

As of now, Milano has yet to respond to the accusations. However, in 2021, the actress confessed to on-set tensions, saying, "You know, I could take responsibility for a lot of our tension that we had. I think a lot of our struggle came from feeling that I was in competition rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about. And I have some guilt about my part in that." She also revealed that the two were "cordial." Maybe Milano can be a guest on Doherty's podcast in the near future and clear everything up. Though for now, Charmed is streaming on Peacock if fans want to watch Doherty and Milano together, even if it may not be all that real.