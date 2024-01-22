'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actor Dead at 58: Family Confirms Passing of David Gail

David Gail, the actor who starred as Stuart Carson, the fiancé of Shannen Doherty's Brenda Walsh, on Beverly Hills, 90210 and also appeared in the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles, has died. Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, announced in a Saturday Instagram post that the actor passed away at the age of 58. His cause of death was not disclosed.

"There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me," Colmenares wrote alongside a photo of the two hugging. "I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever. There will never be another."

(Photo: Charley Gallay/WireImage/Getty Images)

Born in Tampa, Florida in 1965, Gail made his onscreen acting debut on a 1990 episode of Growing Pains. He worked regularly as a TV actor throughout the decade, also appearing on shows like Murder She Wrote and Doogie Howser, MD before landing a starring role on Beverly Hills, 90210. He made his debut on the show in 1991 as a hotel bellhop named Tom, later returning to the series in 1994 to take on the role of Stuart Carson, a wealthy heir to a business empire and Doherty's onscreen love interest, per E! News. Reflecting on the role on the Beverly Hills 90210 Show Podcast in 2021, the actor said, "Shannen was great. We got along great and we had a really good relationship. We talked about the scenes, we worked on them and it was fun."

Following his eight-episode arc as Stuart on Beverly Hills, 90210, Gail went on to Dean Collins in the WB drama Savannah, later becoming the second actor to portray Dr. Joe Scanlon in Port Charles. He took over the role from Michael Dietz in 1999 and appeared in a total of 216 episodes before exiting the ABC soap the following year. His other credits include portraying Eddie Bartlett in the syndicated drama Robin's Hoods, appearing opposite Bradley Cooper and Colleen Porch in the rom-com Bending All the Rules, The Round Table, and Matlock. Gail's last onscreen role was in the 2008 horror film The Belly of the Beast, with his last credit listed on IMDb being Blacksad: Under the Skin, an adventure game for Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Amid news of his passing, Gail has been mourned from his collegaues, friends, and fans. Pete Ferriero, host and producer of the Beverly Hills 90210 Show podcast, shared numerous clips from Gail's appearances on his show, with the podcast's official Instagram account writing Saturday, "In memory of David Gail. Here are a few stories he shared when he joined the podcast." He wrote in one tribute that Gail was a "kind human. Someone I wish I spoke to more."