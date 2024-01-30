Shannen Doherty Reveals 'Miracle' Update in Her Cancer Treatment

Shannen Doherty is celebrating a "miracle" amid her stage 4 cancer diagnosis. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared the latest on her cancer journey during Monday's episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast, which featured none other than Doherty's own radiation oncologist, Dr. Amin Mirhadi.

During the conversation with Mirhadi, Doherty revealed that she had a hugely positive update about her own treatment amid the Charmed actress' battle against cancer, which she revealed last year had spread to her brain and to her bones. "I'm not gonna say what it is, I'm on a new cancer infusion and after four treatments, we didn't really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kinda was like, 'We're gonna keep going with this and see,'" she recalled. "And yeah, after the sixth or seventh treatment we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier. Do I call that a miracle? Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That I sort of rolled the dice and said, 'Let's keep going.'"

The 52-year-old star revealed that her other oncologist was comfortable with her continuing the treatment, which has led to results that are giving her hope. "And that it's actually breaking down that blood-brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, 'I'm gonna give her a break,'" she shared. "Sometimes you're looking for miracles in all the wrong places and they're right in front of your face."

Doherty also spoke about the power of a positive attitude throughout her cancer journey. "Every day is a gift and there are so many new things in the works that I think hope is always there. I think it's so important," she said. "Listen, I can die today, I can die in 20 years, I don't know. I can die walking outside of my house and a tree falling on me or a bus hitting me, whatever. Or I can die of cancer. But all I can do is live each day in as much as a positive manner with hope as I can and embrace it and feel like, 'Wow, I get to wake up again today, what can I do?'"

The Heathers star added, "I believe that positivity that you bring into your life, I think it helps with your whole body. I think that it helps you fight the cancer. Mind over matter a little bit." Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and in 2020 announced that it had returned at stage 4. Since then, the actress has shared the good and the bad with her fans, including the cancer's spread to her brain and bones last year.